Capital Vacations® announces new Capital Advantage℠ agreements with six resorts
Expanded services to benefit these VRI Americas® resorts
It was an easy decision to make on behalf of our Association as we know our resort and owners will benefit from the Capital Advantage programs...”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations® has entered into expanded services agreements via the Capital Advantage℠ program with six VRI Americas® (VRIA) managed resorts. The six resorts and their owners will immediately benefit from the combination of VRIA® and Capital Vacations®. The new Capital Advantage agreements include Maui Schooner Resort in Maui, HI; Kahana Falls in Maui, HI; Desert Breezes in Desert Springs, CA; Carriage Place in Branson, MO; Surrey Townhomes in Branson, MO; and Petit Crest Villas in Marble Hill, Georgia.
— Dottie Fazio
Capital Vacations® will provide these Associations with the Capital Advantage suite of services including, enhanced rental distribution, its Destinality℠ travel platform, sales of delinquent inventory, collections, and inventory recovery. By employing Capital Advantage, each Association will receive guaranteed increases in revenues and reserves as well as an enhanced guest experience at its resort.
As anticipated with the recent VRIA® acquisition, Capital Vacations® is seeing strong demand for its Capital Advantage services from the expanded portfolio of managed resorts.
“It was an easy decision to make on behalf of our Association as we know our resort and owners will benefit from its Capital Advantage programs. We are excited to begin seeing revenue from the Sales and Rental guarantees that will directly benefit our owners by relieving pressure on maintenance fees and reserves. We are also pleased that our strong relationships with the Resort Management and Operations team will remain in place,” shared Dottie Fazio, Board President of Desert Breezes Resort in Palm Desert, California.
Capital Vacations® looks forward to creating many years of memorable vacations by providing financial security to all the Associations it manages and its Club members.
About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience to create long-term relationships.
Alli Beane
Capital Vacations
+1 843-315-2985
abeane@capitalvacations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn