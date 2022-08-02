Kinectify Expands Leadership Team to Fuel Growth and Continued Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced several new members to its leadership team, including Devin Simonson as Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Charlton as Principal Frontend Developer, Yury Bencomo as Marketing Manager, and Shannon Adair as Implementation Manager.
“We are pleased to welcome Devin, Yury, Matt, and Shannon to the Kinectify leadership team,” said Joseph Martin, CEO and founder of Kinectify. “Their diverse skill sets, backgrounds, and perspectives will help us achieve our strategic growth priorities while building an inclusive culture that fosters engagement and collaboration.”
Simonson has cultivated a stellar reputation as a marketing and business leader with expertise in organizational development and the integration of strategic business processes and technologies. Prior to joining Kinectify, he held executive management roles with SameSide, Rubbl, Culture Partners, and Source Intelligence, where he established a track record of building fruitful ecosystems of accountability, leadership, and culture. In addition, having been a successful entrepreneur, Simonson dedicates time to advocating and mentoring members of the business and marketing communities, by driving more focus on technologies that can empower more entrepreneurs in underserved communities.
Bencomo is a well-known digital marketer, mentor, and coach. Prior to Kinectify, Bencomo worked for the bestselling self-improvement author and entrepreneur Gabrielle Bernstein, where she oversaw the launch, design and production of over 10 digital courses. Bencomo has also held marketing leadership roles with Skytale Digital and New Reach Education. In addition, she is the founder of Marketing Fems, the first Arizona-based mentorship and training program for females interested in breaking into or accelerating their career in digital marketing.
Charlton will serve as Kinectify’s Senior Frontend Developer focused on AI and ML, data visualization, and Blockchain. In keeping with Kinectify's culture of an entrepreneurial mindset, he is also the founder of Deepspeedai.com, an AI & ML Angular Platform. Charlton has also held notable management roles with Tubi, and served as Frontend Developer and Designer for The Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox.
Adair has a wealth of experience in technical software implementation to support her role as Kinectify’s Implementation Manager. As an implementation consultant, technical project manager, business analyst, and former software developer, she has successfully supported dozens of enterprise customers through the software implementation journey and beyond. Her primary focus at Kinectify will be to enable customers via a streamlined and client-focused implementation experience.
“All four leaders bring unparalleled experience and unique skill sets to Kinectify,” added Martin. “Our leadership team will play a vital role in our continued success, allowing us to stay ahead of the competition and anticipate market trends.”
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Kinectify’s modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
Alex Koritz
