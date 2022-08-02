POWERHOUSE CEO NEUTRALIZES THE WOKING DEAD IN NEW SURVIVAL HANDBOOK
The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture by A.J. Rice , rose to #1 Amazon New Release across multiple categories in mere days.WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only five days after its release, The Woking Dead: How Society's Vogue Virus Destroys Our Culture, rose to #1 Amazon New Release across multiple categories.
Renowned public relations specialist, brand manager, and auteur media influencer A.J. Rice has authored what many are calling the must-have handbook for conservatives to neutralize the looming horde of woke ghouls claiming the minds of our society.
The Washington Times says, “There’s some intriguing reading to be had in a new book by A.J. Rice, an almost legendary producer in the talk radio realm... it is a precise but rollicking read targeting left-leaning influence in America.”
With 10 different sections and multiple entries per section, Rice builds the case and engages the reader in a no-holds-barred view of the mind-snatching menace known as woke culture. With 97 hilarious and insightful vignettes readers will learn why Joe Biden is an American Meat Puppet and find out whether cancel culture has an expiration date. Readers will discover whether Donald Trump is a counter-culture icon, why Kobe Bryant was the last unwoke NBA athlete, and go searching for comedy in the Marxist world. Rice’s innate ability to recognize – and point out – the venomous vogue virus that is poisoning our nation is uncanny. More than that, Rice adeptly provides the cure America so desperately needs.
Fox News Host and #1 New York Times bestselling author, Laura Ingraham, says “At last, my former radio executive producer A.J. Rice, unleashes a must-read takedown of the cultural and political forces rampaging across America – and a sharp, incisive primer on how we can defeat them.”
“Having worked with A.J. Rice on many of my own projects, I know him to be astute, no-nonsense, and on point,” says Judge Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News Channel’s The Five, and #1 New York Times bestselling author. “Stop what you’re doing right now and pick up a copy of The Woking Dead!"
Magnate Eric Finman, the youngest bitcoin millionaire in the world, tweeted about the book last week: “Debuting today! The new book from The Impresario of MAGA Media, A. J. Rice!”
In less than a week, Rice’s survival guide rapidly ascended to #1 new release status across multiple categories on Amazon, and also found itself labeled “Books with Buzz,” with 5/5 star ratings.
“The culture war is on, and the other side is playing for keeps. Stale and clueless politicians are ill-equipped to fight this war. In The Woking Dead, my friend A.J. Rice proves himself to be the answer to the left’s attack on America’s culture,” stated Chris Salcedo, host of Newsmax TV’s The Chris Salcedo Show.
The former executive producer for a number of today’s most celebrated personalities and CEO of premier communications firm Publius PR based out of Washington D.C., Rice is a columnist for over twenty-five national media outlets including The Hill, Epoch Times, Newsmax, and Investor’s Business Daily.
“The Woking Dead are among us and have been for decades – diligently setting the stage for the systematic destruction of our Western way of life,” points out Jesse Kelly, host of I'm Right on TheFirstTV & The Jesse Kelly Show on Premiere Networks. “Conservative insider A.J. Rice exposes the players, their agenda, and how they've been using academia to build an army of anti-American, group-think zombies, in this must-read book.”
About A.J. Rice: A.J. Rice is CEO of Publius PR, a premier communications firm in Washington D.C. Rice is a brand manager, star-whisperer, and auteur media influencer, who has produced or promoted Laura Ingraham, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Donald Trump Jr., Monica Crowley, Mark Meadows, Senator Marsha Blackburn, Dan Bongino, Charles Krauthammer, Congressman Steve Scalise, George P. Bush, Dr. Ben Carson, Michael Savage, Congressman Michael Waltz, The Hodgetwins, Roger L. Simon, Pastor Paula White-Cain, Buck Sexton, Steve Hilton, Alan Dershowitz, Bobby Kennedy Junior, Peter Navarro, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Paul Manafort, Dr. Naomi Wolf, Pete Hegseth, Newt Gingrich, Victor Davis Hanson, and many others.
Rice served as the executive producer to Laura Ingraham for four years, and Monica Crowley for two years. Following that, he produced an investigative news show at The Washington Times for John Solomon for three years called America’s Morning News, and later was brought in by Glenn Beck’s team to help launch The Blaze Radio Network. Some of his current or former clients are the groups that represent the core of the conservative movement, like The Federalist Society, America First PAC, FreedomWorks, CO2 Coalition, and Gun Owners of America. In addition to running Publius PR, Rice is a columnist for over two dozen national media outlets that include Investor’s Business Daily, The Hill, Epoch Times, Newsmax, PJMedia, American Greatness, RealClearMarkets, and the Washington Examiner.
