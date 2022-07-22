Submit Release
STONEWALL ENTERPRISES, INC. ACQUIRES E-COMMERCE AND RETAIL BUSINESSES FROM CONSERVATIVE BROADCAST MEDIA & JOURNALISM

The e-commerce business acquired by Stonewall Enterprises, Inc. operates websites www.patriotdepot.com, store.flagandcross.com, & thrashercoffee.com

DALLAS, GA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism “CBMJ” (OTC:CBMJ) announced earlier this month the closing of an Asset Sale of its E-Commerce business to Stonewall Enterprises, Inc. a Nevada Corporation.

The e-commerce business acquired by Stonewall Enterprises, Inc. operates primarily through the websites patriotdepot.com, store.flagandcross.com, and other feeder websites and customer lists. Patriot Depot and the Flag and Cross store are online retailers that distributes and sells Conservative and Christian themed supplies, apparel, pins, flags, Patriotic gifts, housewares, novelties, books, DVDs and more. Also included in the sale was the brick-and-mortar coffee shop Thrasher Cafe in Hiram, GA, and associated e-commerce website thrashercoffee.com/.

With over 65 years of combined experience in viral marketing, branding, publicity, and product development, the executives of Stonewall Enterprises have led a number of companies and brands in exponential growth over the past decade. These multi-talented individuals have founded, developed, sold, or acquired more than a dozen brands and businesses, including a luxury cigar line, a firearms store, a digital marketing agency, and a number of other ventures. One company was awarded placement on the Inc. 5000 list for 5 consecutive years before it was acquired; a second company was acquired the year after it achieved Inc. 5000 list placement.

Adding these e-commerce and retail operations to their portfolio, which includes long-standing icon Tolle Lege Press, the publishing imprint of the 1599 Geneva Bible, and PatriotGear.com, another patriotic e-commerce operation, allows Stonewall Enterprises to capture a large corner of the Patriotic and Religious merchandise sector.

Commenting on the transaction, CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein stated the following: "We are very pleased with consummating this transaction. Exiting the retail sales e-commerce business will allow us [CBMJ] to focus our efforts toward higher margin business in media, web hosting, web development, and data base management….”

Stonewall Enterprises, Inc. is managed by Vallorani-Martin Consulting. Senior Partner Brandon Vallorani commented on the purchase: “This acquisition will create a strong ecosystem, allowing Stonewall Enterprises to optimize operations and conceptualize new products and sales channels to strategically build on the success of these superstores.” Vallorani is a best-selling author and accomplished entrepreneur.

About Stonewall Enterprises, Inc.: Stonewall Enterprises, Inc. produces and/or markets a vast number of items bearing patriotic, religious, and/or conservative messaging.

About CBMJ: Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Media Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience.
