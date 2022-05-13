BRANDON VALLORANI & LIZ MARTIN JOIN FORCES IN JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT TO FORM DIGITAL MEDIA & MARKETING AGENCY
Vallorani-Martin Consulting will be a force to be reckoned with, specifically building and growing businesses owned by entrepreneurs who share similar values.DALLAS, GA, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Vallorani, a serial entrepreneur and accomplished CEO, and Liz Martin, who is practiced in a broad range of professional functions, both with extensive experience successfully developing teams and accelerating business growth, today announced their partnership via a Joint Venture Agreement to develop a digital media and marketing agency, fully tapping into each’s unique skillsets and resources.
With over 40 years of combined management experience in viral marketing, branding, and publicity, Brandon and Liz have led a number of companies and brands in exponential growth. These two multi-talented individuals have co-founded, developed, sold, or acquired more than a dozen brands and businesses, including a cigar line, a coffee shop, a firearms store, and a number of other ventures. One company was awarded placement on the Inc. 5000 list for 5 consecutive years before it was acquired; a second company was acquired the year after it achieved Inc. 5000 list placement. The pair have also authored or co-authored 4 books between them, with a 5th on the way.
This new direct partnership between these two parties will create a strong ecosystem, allowing the new entity to quickly optimize and conceptualize strategies in the ever-changing media landscape. With these two industry leaders joining forces, the new agency––Vallorani-Martin Consulting––will be a force to be reckoned with, as they delve specifically into building and growing brands and businesses owned by other Conservative entrepreneurs.
"We are very excited to partner once again to develop this marketing and business development agency," says Brandon Vallorani. "Liz and I work well together and have experienced rapid growth in a number of ventures. This time we anticipate utilizing our unique skillsets to help other entrepreneurs and start-ups achieve their success, specifically those who share our same values and belief systems."
Liz adds, "With Brandon's vision and my logistics background, this agency looks forward to the future, particularly 2024. We won't be stopping with this joint venture! We anticipate joining forces with other like-minded individuals to create a full deck of business and operational management services for business owners who don’t want to give their hard-earned dollars to liberal ‘woke’ organizations that would want to cancel them should their beliefs be expressed. Now is the time to join forces in all areas with those who share the same values."
With big plans and plenty of energy to spare, the two will continue conquering new markets and scaling new heights as Senior Partners in Vallorani-Martin Consulting, with offices located in Dallas, Georgia, set to open June 1.
About Vallorani: Brandon Vallorani brings unique viral marketing and branding expertise, always able to capture the essence of a brand’s story and formulate the specific messaging that will catapult it into households across America. With his out-of-the-box creativity, Brandon is exceptionally skilled in guerrilla marketing and uncommon publicity initiatives that result in high revenue and fast growth.
About Martin: Liz Martin delivers logistical and operational optimizations as a fractional executive, specifically targeting the people operations space (some call it HR): talent acquisition, team oversight and development, and overall business development. With specific skills in maximizing efficiency in operations and overseeing viral growth, Liz helps businesses create (and retain) dream teams and navigate logistical forests.
