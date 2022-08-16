StoreSMART Expands on Vial of Life Program with New Life Saving Product
StoreSMART Expands on Life Saving Vial of Life Program with All New Diabetic Alert Program.
Living with type 2 diabetes, and a son with T1D, I designed these items to improve our lives. It's to keep teachers, first responders, caretakers, and families informed.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreSMART’s Diabetic Alert Program is a quick and easy way to provide medical first responders with life-saving information.
— -Reenie Feingold
During medical emergencies, when seconds count, a patient may be unable to communicate. Enter StoreSMART’s Diabetic Alert Program, a quick and easy way to provide medical responders with potentially life-saving health information—and FAST!
Emergency responders can make the best treatment decisions when they're aware of an individual's medical history, medications, and allergies. StoreSMART curated the Diabetic Alert Program with both first responders and families in mind. The design allows for an array of storing and presenting life-saving medical information, while also keeping mobility in mind. The program was designed with the foresight that most diabetics may need assistance while on the go. The Zipper pocket was created to attach to diaper bags, strollers, wheelchairs, car seats, and backpacks. The Diabetic Alert Program ensures that medical information is always at your fingertips.
This design for diabetics includes a medical form and sticker to help pinpoint where medical information is located. The sticker is for a door or window to alert medical personnel to the location of the Diabetic Alert Program in your home or place of work.
The cover can be custom printed, making it an excellent informational giveaway for hospitals, ambulance corps, fire departments, local government agencies, schools, or retirement communities.
Diabetic Alert Product Information
• Made of heavy-duty vinyl plastic or polypropylene.
• Available in four sizes:
1. Business Card Size Folding Wallet 2 1/8” x 3 ¼” – For a purse or pocket.
2. Hanging Zipper Pocket 3 ½” x 4 5/8” – Resealable zipper with hang hole. Attach to a diaper bag, stroller, walker, car seat, or wheelchair with a 9" elastic band for a secure hold.
3. Magnetic Pocket 4” x 9”– Holds tri-fold paper. For a refrigerator, filing cabinet, and all metal surfaces.
4. Magnetic Letter Size Pocket 8 ½” x 11” – Holds medical or doctor information. For a refrigerator, filing cabinet, and all metal surfaces.
• Comes with location sticker and medical form, with easy check-off boxes for medical information.
• Minimum of 300 or 500
To obtain samples for review by your publication, contact Reenie@Storesmart.com or call 585-278-9206.
See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution for over 50 years. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com, call +1 800-424-1011 or
Reenie Feingold
585-278-9206
email: Reenie@storesmart.com
Woman-owned
Made in the USA
Visit us on social media:
Reenie Feingold
Storesmart
+1 585-278-9206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Vial of Life can saves lives in an emergency