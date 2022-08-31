SME Cambridge Pixel supports BAE Systems’ Uncrewed P24 project

P24 Uncrewed Surface Vessel

COTS SPx Server and SPx Fusion modules control the USV’s radar, carry out plot extraction, target tracking and fusion of radar tracks with AIS tracks.

ROYSTON, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Pixel’s technologies enable BAE Systems cutting -edge integration of a USV into a warship, paving way for new naval tactics to be deployed by the Royal Navy.

The P24 RIB designed and built by BAE Systems, is the standard sea boat in use by the Royal Navy. The Uncrewed P24 project’s aim is to extend the reach of the Royal Navy’s warships beyond the horizon reducing sailors’ exposure to danger. To achieve this, a secure connection between the Combat Management System on board the warship and the off-board sensor systems on the RIB is essential.

Cambridge Pixel’s radar interfacing and processing solution has been adopted by BAE Systems for the Uncrewed P24 project, with off-the-shelf SPx Server and SPx Fusion modules being employed to control the USV’s radar, carry out plot extraction, target tracking and fusion of radar tracks with AIS tracks.

In addition to its tracking solutions, Cambridge Pixel’s SPx Development Toolkit and Library for developers is being used by BAE Systems in conjunction with Igence Software Ltd, in the development of a next-generation lightweight USV control and overwatch product. The team is creating a seamless user experience that will be fully ECDIS compliant, while still providing the additional functionality required by USVs to display radar video and fused track data over a variety of Electronic Navigational Chart standards.

BAE Systems’ Chief Technologist, Mike Woods said: “BAE Systems is fortunate to be able to leverage the expertise, products and experience of SMEs such as Cambridge Pixel to reduce time to market on leading technology projects like the Uncrewed P24 programme. The combination of off-the-shelf products and the high level of technical support available makes it much easier for BAE to deliver complex, leading-edge systems to our customers”.

Damian Dixon, Principal Engineer commented that: “Igence Software have been involved with this challenging and exciting program since its inception and have enjoyed working with both BAE Systems and Cambridge Pixel.”

Cambridge Pixel’s Managing Director, David Johnson, added: “We are delighted to be supporting BAE Systems on this prestigious programme. Although we are involved with many USV programs around the world, we are especially pleased to work with BAE, who are one of our longest standing customers, and have always shown a positive approach to SME engagement.”

Cambridge Pixel’s world leading SPx suite of software libraries and applications provide systems integrators with highly flexible, ready-to-run software products for plot extraction, tracking, fusion, radar video distribution and scan conversion.

Uncrewed P24 project is a great example of how BAE Systems is helping the UK Ministry of Defence and the Government to engage more effectively with SMEs in their quest to help maintain the health and integrity of the UK supply chain. Cambridge Pixel is a proud long-standing supplier of specialist technologies to BAE Systems, supporting a number of its current initiatives such as the Global Combat Type 26 ships, Type 45 Destroyer and QE Class Aircraft Carrier programmes.