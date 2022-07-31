Troop G Weekly Report - 07/25/2022 - 07/31/2022

On 07/26/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Shane Pero (43) of Springvale on the ME Turnpike northbound in Saco. His ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. His vehicle was towed away.

On 07/27/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Jakob Richard (18) of Portland on the ME Turnpike northbound in Litchfield for traveling 104 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. He was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 07/27/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Darnell Coolidge (57) of Litchfield on Alfred Plourde Parkway just off Exit 80 in Lewiston. Her ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended (x9) and her vehicle was unregistered. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle on a Public Way. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 07/27/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Ashley Fisher (37) of Auburn in the ME Turnpike Park and Ride at Exit 80 in Lewiston. Her registration was found to be suspended and she had an active warrant out of Androscoggin County. Her vehicle was towed away and she was arrested on the warrant. She was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

On 07/27/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Felix Kaminski (22) of Massachusetts for criminal speeding 100/70 on the ME turnpike southbound in Gray. He was summonsed for the speed.

On 07/29/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Lodia Ismael (24) of Portland on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland. Her ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 07/31/2022, Tr. Bourdelais responded to a single vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough for a vehicle into the guardrail. The operator was identified as Michael Lemieux of Dayton. Upon further investigation, Lemieux appeared to be under the influence. He was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to a local police department where he was administered an intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was charged accordingly.

On 07/31/2022, Tr. Ellis responded to a single vehicle crash at mile marker (MM) 43 on the ME turnpike southbound in Scarborough. The operator, identified as Michael Ramsay (40) of Arundel, was charged with driving to endanger based on the crash investigation. His vehicle was towed away.

On 07/31/2022, Tr. Ellis responded to numerous reports of a high-speed, erratic operator southbound on the ME turnpike in Kennebunk. York and Kittery PD assisted in stopping Brandon Spinosa (30) of Massachusetts. He was charged with driving to endanger. His vehicle was towed away.

On 07/31/2022, Tr. Phillips stopped to assist a disabled Freightliner M2 Moving Truck on the ME turnpike southbound in South Portland. Numerous juvenile occupants were seen leaving the truck on foot as he arrived. Tr. Phillips and Cpl. Cote located them and determined that no one was licensed to drive the truck. Tr. Ellis and Tr. Flynn (Troop K) responded and conducted a commercial motor vehicle inspection. The truck was found to have defective brakes, tires, windshield wipers, and air supply, and lacked a valid inspection. The truck was towed and placed out of service.