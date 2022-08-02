1000Bulbs.com Launches New Lighting Layout Tool On Website

Lighting Layout Tool

GARLAND, TX, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs, America’s largest lighting retailer, has launched a brand new lighting layout tool on their website. This tool allows customers to estimate the number of fixtures needed for interior and exterior spaces. The results can then be printed out. The tool is available on a wide range of commercial fixtures and LED retrofits.

“We have been developing this tool for some time,” said Kim Pedersen, founder and CEO of 1000Bulbs. “It is extremely easy to use and will be very helpful to all of our customers.” The layout tool is accessible on any commercial product that has IES files available. The interior view option allows customers to customize room size, reflectance, illuminance, and other settings to match the needs of their project. It then renders a 3D model that shows the number of fixtures needed with recommend spacing. The model is rotatable to provide additional views and can be made larger.

The outdoor view option is very similar; however, it renders a 3D model of a beam spread with recommended mounting heights. This outdoor tool is ideal for exterior lighting that is mounted on a pole, such as parking lot lights. Once you have finished your interior or outdoor layout, you can convert the results into a data sheet and print it out.

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of high-quality fixtures and bulbs at low prices to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.