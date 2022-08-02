Navigator CO2 Ventures Moving to Omaha

Company Presented at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting its personnel and money in the Midwest where its CO2 pipeline will be built, Navigator CO2 Ventures is relocating to Omaha, Neb., from Dallas.

In addition, the company has brought onboard Tyler Durham as Chief Development Officer/Senior Vice President, to bring more business to Navigator’s Heartland Greenway line.

Not only is moving to Omaha solidify Navigator as a company that is all in in concerning its multi-million-dollar project, the relocation allows company CEO Matt Vining to cut his office commute from two hours (by air from Dallas) to just a few minutes.

"I'm proud to call Omaha home and eager to continue building our team in the Midwest, which is the heart of our project footprint," said Vining.

“We will still have satellite offices in other areas, and some personnel in other areas of the project’s Midwest footprint, but we felt it just made sense to have our headquarters in the area where our project will be located,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator’s Vice President of Government and Public Affairs.

Durham brings over 16 years of experience in the energy and corporate venture capital sectors. He most recently served as Director in Schlumberger New Energy's CCS (Carbon Capture Sequestration) division, where he led partnership agreements, investment decisions, and integration.

“Tyler will be working with our commercial and technical teams to add new customers to move our project forward,” Burns-Thompson said.

And what about the 1,200-mile Heartland Greenway line? Fewer than two months ago, Navigator announced it had signed a Letter of Intent to provide carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer.

Heartland Greenway will gather, flow and permanently sequester CO2 from ethanol plants owned by POET, Valero and smaller producers, along with CO2 from fertilizer plants located in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois.

With the POET deal, the number of carbon sources set to use Heartland Greenway climbs over 30, and the annual carbon flow will reach 15 million metric tonnes (MMT).

CO2 Navigator’s recent moves were impressive to many, including the founders of the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conferences, where Navigator has been a participant.

“Navigator’s previously announced aggressive CO2 sequestration project scope and timeline have been impressive,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2 CCS Network.

Gellrich and ShaleDirectories.com founder Joe Barone organized the H2 & CC conferences.

“They have aggressively added 18 POET facilities to their originally announced 20 Midwest CO2 Heartland Greenway project partners. Their new corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, is located at the heart of their customer base and project. And the new Chief Development Officer/Senior Vice President is another addition to a deep and respected team. It’s exciting to see one of our conference presenting companies continue to grow,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2 CCS Network.

Burns-Thompson said Navigator personnel have begun the process of filing what’s called “certificates” with the states’ Commerce Commissions the pipeline will pass through.

Illinois was first, followed soon by South Dakota, then Iowa, with Nebraska and Minnesota to follow.

“We can’t negotiate with land owners concerning pipeline easements until we have filed for our certificate,” according to Burns-Thompson.

