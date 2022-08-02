Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Wins Innovation Award from LeadingAge Florida at Annual Convention
Sinai Residences is Only Palm Beach County Senior Living Community Recognized by LeadingAge Florida
At Sinai Residences, we are always seeking innovative solutions to further enhance the elevated and safe experience we offer our residents”BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, a continuing care community in Boca Raton, was recognized with an Innovation Award by LeadingAge Florida, the state’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults. The organization highlighted outstanding senior living communities, employees and residents during its 59th Annual Convention and Exposition in Orlando last month.
— Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences
Sinai Residences, the only Palm Beach County senior living community recognized at the event, received the Innovation Award for using new technologies and best practices that enable their team to spend more time nurturing resident relationships, to ensure resident health and safety, to drive operational efficiencies, and to become the first senior living community in the world to deploy newly available technologies.
Sinai Residences has introduced a number of innovative services and programs, including:
• Multi-Ball, also known as “exergaming,” was introduced to motivate seniors to exercise both their brains and bodies. During the pandemic, physical fitness and safe socialization was compromised, therefore leadership was on a quest to find an alternative to isolation. With Multi-Ball, Sinai Residences became the first senior living community in the entire world to provide “exergaming,” which provides safe and fun socialization and fitness, and is available 24/7 regardless of weather.
• Servi the robot works its way around the Sinai Residences dining rooms assisting kitchen staff with food runs, bussing and deliveries. Not only does Servi reduce the number of trips the staff has to make from the kitchen to the dining room and back, but it also enhances the overall culinary – and technological – experience offered at Sinai Residences.
• Wheelchair Washing Machine to clean, sanitize and disinfect wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility devices. This innovative machine takes the physical burden off employees and provides a faster and more efficient cleaning system compared to washing by hand. The ease of this system also provides a quick and sanitary solution to the fast-paced turnover rate of short-term rehab patients admissions and discharges, especially during the pandemic.
• Electric car charging stations for savvy seniors who still drive and live at Sinai Residences, in addition to Sinai Residences’ own fleet of Tesla’s, which are utilized to transport residents to and from appointments and activities. Furthermore, to ensure the safest transportation experience for its residents, Sinai Residences implemented a product called Dashcam, which reduces potential risk to residents. Dashcam provides monitoring of employees driving residents by alerting leadership if a driver displays risky behavior, is using their cell phone while driving, is eating, drinking, smoking and/or driving without care or caution.
• Full-campus Generator System, which provides 100% power to each and every inch of the 1,000,000 square feet residential property. Whether a hurricane, tornado, natural force, or other electrical outage affected by the local power supply, Sinai Residences is able to run every light bulb, telephone, air conditioner, medical device, elevator, stove, etc. for an indefinite amount of time with the use of diesel fuel.
“At Sinai Residences, we are always seeking innovative solutions to further enhance the elevated and safe experience we offer our residents,” said Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences. “We are constantly looking for new ways to better serve our residents and ensure their needs are being prioritized. For us, it’s about solving problems and providing solutions, rather than just waiting.”
“Each year at our Convention, we have the distinct honor of recognizing the best of the best in senior living,” said LeadingAge Florida President & CEO Steve Bahmer. “The passion, dedication and commitment of our award winners are second to none, and they are an affirmation of the values of LeadingAge Florida member communities. This year’s winners have reimagined service and redefined value for their community and residents, something critically important in the ever-changing senior-living landscape.”
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.sinairesidences.com.
