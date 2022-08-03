Kleinschmidt Associates Receives 2022 Excellence in Client Experience Award
Award recognizes firms that deliver a truly exceptional client experience
This direct feedback facilitates our ability to improve their experience and ensure the delivery of outstanding service they expect from a trusted partner.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zweig Group, in collaboration with Client Savvy, has recognized Kleinschmidt Associates as a winner of the 2022 Gold Award for Excellence in Client Experience.
— Trevor Lykens, Chief Operating Officer with Kleinschmidt
The Client Experience Award recognizes professional services firms who consistently excel at meeting expectations and delivering experiences clients would strongly recommend to others.
“Kleinschmidt has a long history of delivering quality solutions to our client’s problems. Implementing a Client Listening Program (CLP) as part of our project delivery helps us see our project performance through their eyes in real time”, says Trevor Lykens, Chief Operating Officer with Kleinschmidt, “This direct feedback facilitates our ability to improve their experience and ensure the delivery of outstanding service they expect from a trusted partner.”
Winners will be honored at the 2022 Zweig Elevate AEC Conference & Awards Gala in September 2022.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
