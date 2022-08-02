NEW NORTH AMERICAN SECRETARIAT ECCLESIAL TEAM SELECTED BY WORLDWIDE MARRIAGE ENCOUNTER

The Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) communities of Canada and the United States selected a new ecclesial team for the North American Secretariat (NASET).

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) communities of Canada and the United States announced today the selection of a new ecclesial team for the North American Secretariat (NASET). They are Tony and Sue Morris of Waterloo, IL and Bishop Michael Warfel of Great Falls, MT.

The North American Secretariat oversees Worldwide Marriage Encounter in the United States and Canada. Together these countries, and their territories, are interdependent in providing services to those who attend the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends as well as other marriage enrichment programs sponsored by WWME. A form of communication based on writing and sharing feelings is central to this experience. Couples learn how to connect at a deeper level and how to keep love growing over the years.

Tony & Sue and Bishop Michael said the WWME weekend experience is the beginning of a process to bring married couples closer together as their Sacrament of Matrimony unfolds. The weekend is also offered to priests and highlights their Sacrament of Holy Orders.

Tony & Sue have been involved in WWME since 1995. They have served as local and regional leaders for Worldwide Marriage Encounter as well as Structure Pillar for the North American Secretariat. They have served as United States Ecclesial Team leaders for the past 4 years. Tony is vice president of an IT service company and Sue is a physical therapist. They have been married for 40 years. Bishop Warfel attended his original WWME weekend in the early 1980s in Alaska and in 2015 became involved with various WWME leadership positions. He was ordained in 1980 and currently serves as the bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings in Montana.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 55 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at the parish where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in more than 97 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. WWME also supports priests in fulfilling their role within the Sacrament of Holy Orders. It offers tools for building and maintaining strong, Christian marriages and relationships in today’s world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or you can contact the WWME Office at (909) 332-7309.

