How much was gasoline in 1943? Longest Married Couples will know the answers

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know a married couple who bought gas for their car in 1943 for 21 cents a gallon, or who saw still pictures of Queen Elizabeth being inaugurated in 1952, or who remember making sure their children got their polio shots in 1955? If you answered YES please nominate that couple for the Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) starting today.

Nominations for the 12th annual Longest Married Couple Project (LMC), can be made today and until Sept 15th, 2022. WWME accepts nominations from families and friends of those who have long, long marriages.

“What a wonderful journey and experience this has been for us to recognize the national winners these past 11 years,” said Dick and Diane Baumbach, the WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators

What began as a simple idea to acknowledge couples whose marriages have gone the distance has been so rewarding to WWME couples across the country, as they also honor winning couples from each of the 50 states along with U.S. territories. The national and state winners will be personally honored by WWME leadership teams in October of this year.

There have been over 2800 couples nominated for the honors since the project began. Both national and state winners of the LMC project are selected solely from nominations submitted.

Nominations, which are open to all husband-and-wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted online at wwme.org or by email, regular mail or calling 321-544-3440. Click on the Longest Married Couple Project link at the top of the wwme.org homepage to go directly to the online form.

To nominate a married couple simply provide the name of the couple, their wedding date and where they currently reside- plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple.

Also you can nominate via email to dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org. or mail your nomination to Dick & Diane Baumbach 1332 Trail Rockledge, FL 32955. Nominations must be received by September 15, 2022. As a matter of safety and protection the nominators of the winning couples are initially contacted and not the actual winners.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org (http://www.wwme.org/), or contact the WWME national office at (909) 332-7309.

