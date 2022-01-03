SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN STARTS FOR JULY 2022 WORLDWIDE MARRIAGE ENCOUNTER NORTH AMERICAN SECRETARIAT CONVENTION

Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) announced today the kickoff of a social media campaign focusing on the North American Secretariat 2022 Convention

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) , the original faith-based marriage enrichment program, announced today the kickoff of a social media campaign focusing on WWME’s North American Secretariat 2022 Convention (wwmeconvention.com) which will be held July 23 & 24, 2022 in Long Beach, California at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“The social media campaign will enable people to create and exchange information, along with ideas, photos and videos, as we think of our WWME legacies” said Agustin and Amabilia Martinez and Fr. Marco Lopez, the chair team for the convention.

They added, “We plan to continue the energy and momentum generated at our 50th Anniversary Convention in Chicago, in 2018. We can focus on who we are today and what we believe is the future for Worldwide Marriage Encounter.”

In addition to the current WWME Convention 2022 Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/convention2022/) the campaign will also launch Twitter (@WWME2022) Instagram and Tumblr (WWME2022) sites to engage convention participants and educate the public audience.

“We want to have Twitter providing up-to-date news about all aspects of the Convention, while Instagram and Tumblr content will provide more depth and showcase the look and feel of who we are and what we are celebrating,” the convention chairs added.

As the campaign unfolds it will expand to include other social media platforms like YouTube, Pinterest and Snapchat in the coming months.

The theme of this year’s North American Conference for Encountered Couples and Priests is “That They May All Be One – John 17:21”

Convention tickets can be purchased by going to the registration page on the convention website.

-30-

WWME Media and Public Relations contact: Dick & Diane Baumbach at dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org or 321-544-3440.