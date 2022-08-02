Troop F Weekly Report 07-24 to 07-31-22

Incident Type: trespassing

Date: 7/25/2022

Town: masardis

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbors, and throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The Troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.

Incident Type: suspended registration

Date: 7/25/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found the vehicles registration was suspended registration for evasion of tolls. The driver also had a warrant for his arrest for OAS. The man said he took care of the warrant and stated he would call the court. He was issued a criminal summons for operating with a suspended registration.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 7/28/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: TR. MARTIN