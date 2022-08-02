Troop F Weekly Report 07-24 to 07-31-22

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbors, and throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The Troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
Incident Type: suspended registration
Date: 7/25/2022
Town: caribou
Trooper: TR. DESROSIER
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Tr. Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found the vehicles registration was suspended registration for evasion of tolls. The driver also had a warrant for his arrest for OAS. The man said he took care of the warrant and stated he would call the court. He was issued a criminal summons for operating with a suspended registration.
Incident Type: OUI
Date: 7/28/2022
Town: Woodland
Trooper: TR. MARTIN
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin responded to the report of a possible crash in Woodland. A male had called in reporting that he heard a loud bang outside his house. The male thought that a vehicle had gone off the road. Tr. Martin found a vehicle in the ditch and located a female that appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. Tr. Martin had EMS respond because the woman was complaining of a lot of pain. The female was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Tr. Martin, while speaking to the female could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her person. Tr. Martin also located numerous beer cans in the vehicle. Based on the evidence, Tr. Martin asked the female to consent to a blood draw. The female consented and the blood was drawn. The female was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.