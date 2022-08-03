Understanding Peccala mission - transparency and financial inclusion

Peccala launched its product in April, attracted hundreds of users and is taking measures for their safety

Peccala's investment platform attracted hundreds of people to their waitlist and generated 80% returns. But how do you know Peccala is in the right direction?

It's super painful to watch companies like Celsius - which told people they were safe - collapse. At Peccala we are always open about the risks and we have a strong focus on transparency.” — JJ Jones