Update No. 1: Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Fatality
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002776
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2022 @ 1646
STREET: Beebe Rd
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Elm St.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Mercer
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
This evening Vermont State Police was notified by New Hampshire’s Medical Examiner’s Office that Brian Mercer had passed away on 07/19/2022 at 0210 hours at Dartmouth Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit as a result of his injuries sustained on 07/03/2022.
***Initial news release, 12:59 a.m. Friday, July 04, 2022***
On 07/03/2022 at approximately 1646 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about a single occupant motorcycle crash on Beebe Rd, Derby. Troopers and Newport Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash. Investigations revealed the operator of the vehicle later identified as Brian Mercer, had driven off the roadway when travelling north and crashed. Mercer was transported to North Country Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the extent his injuries.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881