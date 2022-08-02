Update No. 1: Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Fatality

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5002776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2022 @ 1646

STREET: Beebe Rd

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Elm St.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Mercer

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

This evening Vermont State Police was notified by New Hampshire’s Medical Examiner’s Office that Brian Mercer had passed away on 07/19/2022 at 0210 hours at Dartmouth Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit as a result of his injuries sustained on 07/03/2022.

***Initial news release, 12:59 a.m. Friday, July 04, 2022***

On 07/03/2022 at approximately 1646 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call about a single occupant motorcycle crash on Beebe Rd, Derby. Troopers and Newport Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash. Investigations revealed the operator of the vehicle later identified as Brian Mercer, had driven off the roadway when travelling north and crashed. Mercer was transported to North Country Hospital and later transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for the extent his injuries.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881