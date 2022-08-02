The Beaumont Hotel: A Sustainable Dutch Hotel Dynasty
Recently re-certified by Green Globe for its sustainable operations and management, The Beaumont is dedicated to both guest service and employee engagement.
We add value when we take a long-term perspective and when we are able to consistently meet and exceed expectations.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaumont is an historic Dutch hotel, located on the elegant Wycker Brugstraat in the centre of Maastricht. The hotel has been housed in several monumental city buildings since 1912 and with four successive generations, it is one of the oldest independently run, family-owned hotels in the Netherlands.
Recently re-certified by Green Globe for its sustainable operations and management, The Beaumont is dedicated to both guest service and employee engagement. Their stated ambition is, “To be a great place to work for our employees, a favourite destination for our guests and to make a difference in our community by giving back.
The family company, Twin Peak Hospitality which includes The Beaumont Hotel, Harry’s Brasserie and The Dutch Hotel, sees third generation hotelier Christophe Beaumont and his team striving to care for not only the company, but also the world around them.
The company embraces diversity, welcoming people from all races, backgrounds, cultures and walks of life. Currently their team consists of over 30 nationalities and almost 40% of their workforce is from abroad. Christophe believes having a diverse workplace, “… is fundamental to achieving long term success as a company, and also makes things a lot more interesting and fun!”
During the recent pandemic, The Beaumont Hotel not only survived but thrived with many new renovations and innovations. The Hotel’s old breakfast rooms were converted into The Founders Bar. The new design is straight from the classic style of the 1920’s and pays tribute to the Hotel’s founders, with warm intimate spaces and historical references. Innovations include doing away with all but one international branded soft drink and replacing them with in-house created soft drinks made from herbs and fruits provided from local farmers.
Harry Brasserie needed to adapt from its buffet breakfast during the pandemic and switched back to the tradition of offering an a la cart menu. The change was not only popular with guests but has since proven to be a very efficient way to lower food waste.
The pandemic dip in guest occupancy allowed for 35 of The Beaumont’s guest rooms to be renovated, along with swapping out hotel gas heating for heat pumps. This technology transfers existing heat generated during hotel operations to rooms rather than generating new heat from fossil fuels. Additional insulation was also installed in exterior walls, as well as new double glazing for windows, to bring greater energy efficiency.
Christophe and his team are dedicated to adding more generations to the history of The Beaumont Hotel and its businesses. Their sustainable approach is summed up by Christophe’s belief that, “We add value when we take a long-term perspective and when we are able to consistently meet and exceed expectations. We achieve this by hiring people that are naturally hospitable and by creating a culture that inspires to deliver great service. We succeed when all our decisions are based on our purpose and values, and when we couple this conviction with sound financial planning.”
