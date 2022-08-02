easyHotel Benelux: Making Sustainability easy for Today’s Travellers
From its inception 10 years ago easyHotel Benelux has strived to deliver good quality while ensuring that sustainability can be accessible for everyone.
We are very proud to have received Green Globe certification for all our eight easyHotels in The Netherlands and Belgium. This fits perfectly with our vision of being the sustainable leader.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From its inception 10 years ago easyHotel Benelux has strived to deliver good quality and a good price to guests, while ensuring that sustainability can be accessible for everyone. The hotel groups’ three pillars are: a super price, be super sustainable and super easy.
— Lucas Drewes, Managing Director
Lucas Drewes, Managing Director says, "We are very proud to have received Green Globe certification for all our eight easyHotels in The Netherlands and Belgium. This fits perfectly with our vision of being the sustainable leader in the affordable budget hotel segment and shows that super sustainability and super prices can go hand in hand. It’s super easy!"
As part of its Green Globe certification easyHotel Benelux has committed to the international standard for sustainable tourism and regular independent verification inspections. Their sustainability management practices include monthly measurement of water usage for awareness of consumption per property; communicating sustainability to guests, suppliers and staff regarding saving water and energy, as well as waste separation; and providing guests with recommendations for vegetarian/ vegan restaurants, local sightseeing and natural attractions.
Today easyHotel Benelux is the biggest franchisee within the group and dedicated to making great experiences possible with low-cost, comfortable, hotel rooms that enable customers to explore the cities they come to visit. The easyHotel promise is a good night’s sleep at an easy price in the heart of the city. A comfy bed, a great shower, quiet rooms, WIFI, TV, and air conditioning that works, while offering high-quality basics with optional add-ons, so guests can choose extras and pay only for what they use.
Due to its budget concept easyHotel Benelux has been sustainable from the outset. Its hotels are based on low carbon construction and operation, and the deliberate choice of central locations decreases the use of private transportation, while increasing the options for public transportation and walking. Instead of offering the usual bland hotel food, easyHotels have chosen to partner with neighborhood eateries who offer local and vegetarian/vegan food.
All rooms have all the essentials for a comfortable stay. Along with water-saving showerheads and refillable soap dispensers, paper waste is reduced with the use of QR codes for guest communication and adoption of recycled paper products in the bathroom such as The Good Roll. The hotel franchise also offsets emissions with the Trees For All program and their hiring processes aim for diversity and inclusiveness across the workforce.
Paul Kreuzkamp, Hotel Manager easyHotel Maastricht City Centre says, “By showing our guests that sustainability measures do not take away from their guest travel experience and comfort, we believe that our guests are better aware of how they can minimize their footprint while exploring the world!”
Each easyHotel team engages in volunteer social work, for example, at the Voedselbank Maastricht, where the staff of easyHotel Maastricht City Centre volunteer at their local food bank. easyHotels Amsterdam Arena Boulevard, Amsterdam City Centre South and Amsterdam Zaandam take time out to go walking with elderly people from the retirement home, Guisveld in Zaandijk. While easyHotels Den Haag City Centre and Den Haag Scheveningen Beach work with Leger des Heils (The Salvation Army) helping people with day-to-day tasks such as cooking and cleaning. And finally, easyHotel Brussels City Centre contributes to clean up work removing trash from the "Parc Royal" in Brussels and the "Warandepark" in The Nederlands.
