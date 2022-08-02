U.S. Chamber Endorses Brad Finstad for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced its endorsement for Brad Finstad (R) to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“A fourth-generation Minnesotan, Brad Finstad understands firsthand the needs of the hardworking people and businesses of Minnesota’s First District,” said John Kirchner, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Vice President of the Midwest Region. “Brad’s remarkable career in public service includes an appointment as Minnesota's State Director for USDA Rural Development, a role in which he helped lead infrastructure improvements, business development, improve schools, public safety, and brought high-speed internet access to rural areas. A passionate advocate for his local community, Brad served three terms in the state House of Representatives and as the agricultural policy advisor to former Congressman Mark Kennedy. The U.S. Chamber is excited to support Brad Finstad for Congress and see him serve in the halls of Congress as a strong champion for businesses at the federal level.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Brad Finstad. “I appreciate the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce because it makes clear who in this race is best prepared to move our economy in the right direction. For decades, I’ve worked with our family to build our agriculture business and I’ve seen firsthand how families are being negatively impacted by misguided policies. We need to build southern Minnesota’s economy again and I’m prepared to deliver that change.”

“I am personally endorsing Brad Finstad for Congress,” said Bob Nuss, owner of Nuss Truck & Equipment. “Our community needs leaders who understand the importance of partnering with businesses both big and small to expand opportunities and stabilize our economy, as well as secure our homeland. Brad Finstad is the fighter we need to tackle hard problems and make life better for Minnesota’s families and businesses.”

