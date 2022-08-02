Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival Presented by Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to support SPCA of Northern Nevada
The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival will be presented free to the public on the E.L. Cord Plaza at the Pioneer Center in the heart of downtown Reno.
We are honored to showcase the work of local dance artists and allow audiences an opportunity to connect with them in a new way.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new, three-night, free community event in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada. Six northern Nevada-based dance/movement companies are being commissioned to perform work on our outdoor plaza stage, with the iconic Pioneer Center gold dome and Nevada summer sky as their backdrop. Each evening of the festival will feature two companies performing a wide range of dance creations. During intermission, SPCA-NN will showcase adoptable and adopted dogs from their organization. The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival will be presented free to the public on the E.L. Cord Plaza at the Pioneer Center in the heart of downtown Reno. The plaza will open at 6pm for a 7:30pm performance each night.
— Dennyse Sewell, Executive Director, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
Participating dance companies submitted applications for consideration which were reviewed by a 20-member Artistic Advisory Review Panel of local arts leaders and nationally recognized dance/movement experts. The selection process was facilitated by Broadway choreographer, Adam Cates (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), who is now the Education & Development Manager for the Pioneer Center and serving as Festival Director. The dance companies chosen to perform are:
Friday, August 19
• RSIC Pow Wow Dance Group: Lorri Stump-Chasing Crow, director
• Around the Stage: Keely Cobb, director
Saturday, August 20
• Ballet Folklórico Pueblo Nuevo: Belén Chávez Buenrostro, director
• Nevada Dance Company: Oliver-Paul Adams and Erica Chipp-Adams, directors
Sunday, August 21
• Tsurunokai: Rieko Shimbo, director
• Collateral & Co.: Caitlin McCarty, director
Audience members are invited to come early [plaza opens at 6:00 pm], bring low-level lawn chairs, cushions, or blankets for seating around our 270⁰ outdoor stage, and enjoy a variety of food trucks before the performances at 7:30 pm. This event provides a performance opportunity for local dance companies and spotlights the work that SPCA-NN does for our community. Though we ask that patrons leave their actual dogs at home, we do encourage patrons to bring pet food and supplies to be collected by the SPCA-NN (see Wishlist here or make donations online) and visit their Adoption Board.
“The Pioneer Center’s mission is to connect our community with exceptional performing arts experiences at our historic venue. The upcoming Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival is a fresh and exciting opportunity to bring that mission to life. We are honored to showcase the work of local dance artists and allow audiences an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. And as an organization full of animal lovers, our team is proud to put the important work of the SPCA of Northern Nevada at centerstage.”
-Dennyse Sewell, Executive Director, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
“We are thrilled to partner with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts for this unique and exciting opportunity to showcase adoptable dogs to a captive audience. We encourage our community to join us in supporting the arts and pets in need.”
-Jill Vachhina Dobbs, Executive Director, SPCA of Northern Nevada
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival is made possible in part by grants from the City of Reno Arts & Culture Commission and Western Nevada Community Foundation with additional sponsors: Bloch, Design on Edge, Healthy Performers Nevada, and the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.
About the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.
To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts or how to donate, visit https://pioneercenter.com/. For administrative services, call 775-686-6610
About the SPCA of Northern Nevada:
Established in 1998, the SPCA of Northern Nevada connects people and homeless pets to bring joy, love, and compassion to our community and beyond. We offer quality adoptions, affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping, and humane education programs. Please visit www.spcanevada.org for details.
Courtney Meredith
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
+1 775-460-7133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other