55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, 2 to 5 August 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMCs), 23rd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), 12th East Asia Summit (EAS) FMM, and 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from 2 to 5 August 2022.

The 55th AMM will review ASEAN’s Community Building efforts, and discuss ways to continue strengthening ASEAN Centrality and unity. The Meeting will also review ASEAN’s collective responses to regional and global challenges under Cambodia’s Chairmanship theme of “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, including post-COVID-19 recovery. The AMM will take stock of efforts to implement the Five Point Consensus reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta.

ASEAN will also engage with its Dialogue Partners at the PMCs, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. At the 23rd APT FMM, 12th EAS FMM, and 29th ARF, Minister Balakrishnan will engage his counterparts on ongoing and emergent regional and international developments and discuss ways to promote regional peace and stability.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 AUGUST 2022