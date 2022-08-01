Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,509 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Privileges, Immunities and Hospitality Accorded to Former Heads of State or Heads of Government Visiting or Transiting Through Singapore

QUESTION

 

Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what privileges, immunities and hospitality are accorded to former Heads of State or Heads of Government who visit or transit through Singapore; (b) whether any public resources are expended in such instances; and (c) whether the former Sri Lankan President was accorded any privileges, immunities and hospitality in Singapore following his resignation.

 

REPLY

 

In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former Heads of State or Heads of Government. Consequently, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 AUGUST 2022

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Privileges, Immunities and Hospitality Accorded to Former Heads of State or Heads of Government Visiting or Transiting Through Singapore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.