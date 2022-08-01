Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Privileges, Immunities and Hospitality Accorded to Former Heads of State or Heads of Government Visiting or Transiting Through Singapore

QUESTION

Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what privileges, immunities and hospitality are accorded to former Heads of State or Heads of Government who visit or transit through Singapore; (b) whether any public resources are expended in such instances; and (c) whether the former Sri Lankan President was accorded any privileges, immunities and hospitality in Singapore following his resignation.

REPLY

In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former Heads of State or Heads of Government. Consequently, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality.

