REDBRIDGE CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN

Redbridge Assures Your Peace of Mind

A new slogan “Redbridge assures your peace of mind” and an innovative branding are part of the campaign for the insurance company

Our team has positioned Redbridge among the “Top 10” of the international insurance market, with the broadest and most unique portfolio of insurance products and services worldwide.” — Edmund Santiago, Redbridge’s Chairman and CEO

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redbridge Holding LLC, the leading group in the international insurance market, specialized in the administration of insurance and reinsurance worldwide, announced today the celebration of it’s 25th anniversary, with the launch of a new brand image under the slogan: “Redbridge assures your peace of mind”, and an innovative, competitive and differentiating image.

Revitalizing communication, sales and operations strategies are a priority to continue expanding and building the brand throughout the regions where it operates. The constant addition of new products and services to Redbridge’s portfolio, opens new business opportunities for the company and its associates.

Edmund Santiago, Redbridge’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Our team of professionals has positioned Redbridge among the “Top 10” of the international insurance market, with the broadest and most unique portfolio of products and services worldwide in the areas of health, life, personal accident and property and casualty, both for individuals and groups”.

Throughout these years of growth and expansion, Redbridge has demonstrated leadership, vision, innovation and entrepreneurial strength. Its main line of business is health insurance, which includes services such as Telemedicine, Second Medical Opinion, House Calls and Multi-Assistance programs.

“Redbridge’s entrepreneurial strength and team work, has allowed us to grow exponentially and expand our reach for a quarter of a century. We have strengthened our alliances, and have earned the trust of our clients due to our commitment and integrity,” said Santiago.



About Redbridge

Redbridge Holding LLC, is the leading international insurance group specializing in administration of insurance and reinsurance worldwide. It provides products, services, consulting, and assistance programs to international markets. Through its call center, Redbridge offers multilingual assistance 24/7 to members and providers around the world.

Lloyd's Coverholder since 2014, Redbridge provides intermediary and reinsurance management services worldwide. In 2019, Redbridge Insurance Company, Ltd got its B++ rating from AM Best, the most important qualification rating agency of the insurance market. The rating was affirmed in July, 2022.

Redbridge has a very strong presence worldwide. It has offices in several countries in Latin America, the English and Spanish-speaking Caribbean and in the United States.