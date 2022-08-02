SCAN Health Plan Recognizes Top-Performing Medical Groups
15 Medical Groups are Honored for Delivering High Quality Care to Older AdultsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan®, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is proud to announce the top-performing medical groups in its provider network. The medical groups recognized are the top 15 performers for care and service based on SCAN’s internal quality metrics.
“SCAN is proud to recognize these outstanding medical groups, all of which go above and beyond in their efforts to serve our members,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and officer at SCAN. “Every year, we are impressed with the level of service, care and professionalism these medical groups provide the older adults they serve.”
This year, SCAN is recognizing the following 15 medical groups* for their dedication to providing the highest quality of care and service, according to SCAN’s internal quality metrics:
• Access Senior Healthcare
• Axminster Medical Group
• Facey Medical Foundation
• Greater Newport Physicians
• HOAG Clinic
• MemorialCare Medical Group
• Mercy Physicians Medical Group
• Monarch Healthcare
• Optum
• PIH Health Physicians
• Saint John’s Physician Partners
• Scripps Health Plan Services, Inc.
• Seaview IPA
• Seoul Medical Group
• Valley Care IPA
“We are grateful that MemorialCare and SCAN share a commitment to extraordinary patient care,” says Dr. Mark Schafer, CEO MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “Our collaborative partnership allows us to provide SCAN members with the highest level of service and quality care. Recognition for these efforts is greatly appreciated.”
SCAN’s internal quality metrics focus on preventive screenings, treatment of chronic conditions, and patient satisfaction to ensure members get the care they need to remain healthy and independent. These metrics are similar to those used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in its Star Rating System, which weighs factors including clinical outcomes, coordination of care and consumer satisfaction when determining a star rating for each Medicare Advantage plan in the nation. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.
*Other medical groups are available in SCAN’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN
562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
