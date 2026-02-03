SCAN Health Plan Posts Historic 40.6% Membership Growth, Adding 127,000 Members Amid Turbulent Annual Enrollment Period

Disciplined expansion, trusted partnerships and quality performance power record enrollment gains and $8 billion in revenue

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, today announced historic results from the most recent MA Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), achieving 40.6% membership growth and adding 127,000 new members across its six operating states.* Total membership** now stands at approximately 440,000, with annual revenue reaching $8 billion.The results represent the most successful AEP in SCAN’s nearly 50-year history, surpassing enrollment goals in every market it serves. This growth occurred despite significant regulatory pressure, margin compression, and widespread market exits across the MA landscape.“SCAN’s historic growth was not accidental. It was the result of years of preparation, disciplined execution, and deep trust built with providers, brokers, and members,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “At a time when MA is experiencing extraordinary disruption, SCAN is prepared to scale its nonprofit model responsibly because we have invested in the partnerships, quality, and infrastructure needed to support our members.”Building Trust in Healthcare Through a Nonprofit ModelAt a time when trust in healthcare is under increasing strain, SCAN’s growth reflects the value of a nonprofit health plan model that prioritizes the long-term needs of members over shareholder demands. For SCAN, that accountability translates into a commitment to transparency, stability, and advocacy to help seniors navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system.This commitment was reinforced through SCAN’s bold “ Health Insurance Is Broken ” marketing campaign, that acknowledges the frustrations with health insurance that older adults face and positioned SCAN as a nonprofit plan actively working to fix it through a personalized member experience, trusted guidance, and value-based care.Growth Fueled by Partnerships, Product Strength, and Market ReadinessSCAN’s AEP success was driven by strong provider and broker relationships, disciplined network expansion, and proactive market engagement. Approximately 25% of SCAN’s total membership growth stemmed from new provider partnerships during a period of heightened disruption for Medicare beneficiaries navigating a reduction in plan options and benefit changes.To support this growth, SCAN also expanded its provider footprint, adding 30% more medical groups and providers across all markets to ensure capacity, access, and continuity of care for new and existing members.“SCAN entered this AEP with the scale, systems, and partnerships needed to manage meaningful growth without compromising the member experience,” said Senthu Arumugam, Chief Commercial Officer of SCAN Health Plan. “Our longstanding relationships with the broker community, combined with expanded provider networks and a stronger product portfolio, positioned SCAN as a stable, trusted choice when older adults needed it most.”Pioneering Products and PlansSCAN’s enhanced product portfolio also played a critical role in driving enrollment, particularly through its population-specific plans***: SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), the first MA plan designed for LGBTQ+ seniors; SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO), the first MA health plan in the nation tailored to the unique needs of older women; and SCAN Allied (HMO), in partnership with Astrana Health, offers benefits tailored to support the Asian older adult population by connecting them to a network of culturally aligned providers, specialists and pharmacies.During the most recent AEP, these population-specific plans had exponential growth, with SCAN Affirm plans growing by 112% to nearly 4,000 members; SCAN Inspired plans increasing by 1,280% to nearly 2,500 members; and SCAN Allied plans expanding by 820% to nearly 10,000 members.“For older adults, choice matters—especially the choice to enroll in a nonprofit health plan that addresses their individual needs,” said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan. “This historic growth reflects the trust seniors place in SCAN to be a stable, mission-driven partner, especially during a time of significant change in our industry.”Quality at ScaleSCAN’s growth continues to be grounded in strong quality performance. In 2026, 100% of SCAN members enrolled in SCAN health plans eligible for star ratings**** are in plans rated 4-STARS or higher by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).In California, SCAN earned a 4.0-STAR rating***** for 2026, marking 13 consecutive years of achieving a 4.0-STAR rating or higher****** and reinforcing SCAN’s position as one of the highest-rated MA plans in the state.In Arizona, SCAN earned a 4.5-STAR rating for 2026, a full-star improvement year over year, reflecting stronger member experience scores and clinical quality measures. Nevada’s rating also increased to a 4.0-STAR rating for 2026, marking continued progress as SCAN deepens its presence in the state.“Quality is the foundation that allows us to grow with confidence,” Jain added. “Our star ratings reflect years of investment in care coordination, member experience, and provider collaboration, ensuring that as we welcome new members, we continue to deliver outcomes seniors can trust.”Positioned for the Future of Medicare AdvantageAs MA continues to undergo heightened scrutiny and regulatory change, SCAN’s record AEP performance underscores its ability to grow responsibly while strengthening nonprofit MA options for older adults. Central to this strategy is SCAN’s continued investment in deep, value-based partnerships that expand access, improve coordination, and deliver a differentiated experience for members.In Northern California, SCAN entered into a strategic partnership with Sutter Health and launched provider-sponsored plans (PSPs) designed to deliver a more integrated, locally tailored care experience for seniors. In the region, SCAN achieved record enrollment, adding approximately 41,000 new members* during the most recent AEP and significantly expanding nonprofit MA options for Northern California’s seniors.These efforts not only fueled market-leading growth but also strengthened the nonprofit healthcare presence in Northern California, providing seniors with more choice, stability, and access to high-quality, coordinated care.“Partnerships like the one we’ve built with Sutter reflect the future of MA,” said Schulte. “By aligning with trusted, mission-driven providers, we’re able to deliver a more seamless Medicare experience while expanding nonprofit options in markets where choice and stability matter most.”With nearly $8 billion in annual revenue, a rapidly expanding membership base, and strong quality performance across its core markets, SCAN enters 2026 well positioned to continue investing in value-based care partnerships, benefit innovation, and policy advocacy that strengthens MA for seniors nationwide.*As of January 1, 2026, SCAN Health Plan operates in 19 California counties, including Southern California counties, Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura—and Northern California counties, Alameda, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Fresno, Madera, Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, San Joaquin, Kings, and Tulare.SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) operates in Nye and Clark counties.SCAN Health Plan (Texas) operates in Harris, Bexar, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico) operates in Bernalillo and Sandoval countiesSCAN Health Plan (Washington) operates in Pierce, Spokane, and Thurston countiesSCAN Desert Health Plan (Arizona) will operate in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties** Enrollment figures referenced herein are based on internal estimates and preliminary data. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is expected to publish the official January 2026 and February 2026 Medicare Advantage monthly enrollment files in mid-February 2026. Final enrollment totals may vary upon release of CMS data.***While designed for specific populations, any Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll with the SCAN Affirm, in partnership with Included LGBTQ+ Health (HMO), SCAN Inspired by women for women (HMO), and SCAN Allied (HMO) plans.****SCAN health plans means H5425 – SCAN Health Plan (California), H0976 – SCAN Health Plan (D-SNPs), H1822 – SCAN Desert Health Plan (Arizona), and H0978 – SCAN Health Plan Nevada; Does not include H5943 – SCAN Health Plan (VillageHealth), H8902 – SCAN Health Plan Texas, H5244 – SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico), and H4026 – SCAN Health Plan (Washington) because these plans did not have enough data to receive overall Star Ratings in 2026.*****4.0-STAR rating includes all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California in 2026 except VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans.******4.0-STAR rating or higher for 13 consecutive years includes all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans.Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 440,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

