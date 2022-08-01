St. Albans // Crash with injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE: 22A2004215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2022 at 1624 hours

STREET: VT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 8139 / Bonneau Machinery

WEATHER: Clear / 82 degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anthony Mason

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Substantial

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 1, 2022 at 1629 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash in the the area of 8139 VT 105. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Anthony Mason of Richford was traveling eastbound on 105 when he veered off the roadway for aproximatley 250 feet before hitting a large tree. Traffic was slowed in this area for a short period of time. Anthony Mason was transpored to Northwesten Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash and then to University of Vermont Medical Center. This crash is currently still under investigation and will be updated when the investigation is complete.