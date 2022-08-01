St. Albans // Crash with injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 22A2004215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: August 1, 2022 at 1624 hours
STREET: VT 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Box 8139 / Bonneau Machinery
WEATHER: Clear / 82 degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Anthony Mason
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Substantial
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 1, 2022 at 1629 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash in the the area of 8139 VT 105. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Anthony Mason of Richford was traveling eastbound on 105 when he veered off the roadway for aproximatley 250 feet before hitting a large tree. Traffic was slowed in this area for a short period of time. Anthony Mason was transpored to Northwesten Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash and then to University of Vermont Medical Center. This crash is currently still under investigation and will be updated when the investigation is complete.