Second controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, bear and swan runs Aug. 5-15

If you’re among those that didn’t draw a controlled hunt this year, don’t sweat it. The application period for the second controlled hunt drawing runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15. These tags were either not bought by a hunter who drew them, or no one applied for them in the first drawing.

View available tags

A list of available tags by hunt number will be available before the application period on the unclaimed and leftover tag page (click link above). Hunters can apply at Fish and Game license vendors, by telephone at 800-554-8685 or online at gooutdoorsidaho.com.

There are also 37 remaining swan controlled hunt tags available for the second drawing, which are valid only in North Idaho. Swan tags were changed to controlled hunts following a Fish and Game Commission decision in July 2021.

For information on rules and dates for specific hunts, check out the 2022 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure online or the printed version. Note: Some hunts may be underway by the time the second drawing is completed and tags are available for sale.

Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold first-come, first-served Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. MDT. Applicants purchasing a leftover tag must submit the nonrefundable application fee. The waiting period restrictions and the 10 percent nonresident limit do not apply to the second hunt drawing or leftover tag sales.

Second Super Hunt entry deadline is Aug. 10

Hunters looking for more opportunity are reminded that the second Super Hunt drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, and one moose hunt. Another Super Hunt Combo that includes one of each species will also be drawn.

Entries are $6 per entry, and $20 for the Super Hunt Combo, and you can enter as many times as you like. Deadline to apply is Aug. 10, and winners will be notified in mid-August.

Super Hunt winners can hunt any open hunt for the species they draw, general or controlled hunts. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.

Super Hunt tags are also considered an extra tag, so you can still use your general or controlled hunt tag. For more information, visit the Super Hunt webpage.

Important dates to remember

Saturday, Aug. 15: Deadline to apply for second controlled hunt drawing. There is no deadline to buy tags for those who are successful in the second drawing.

August 25 at 10 a.m. MDT: Any tags not applied for in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.