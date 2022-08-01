Arizona Painting Company Donates Essential School Supplies to Harvest Compassion Center
Arizona Painting Company takes part in efforts that help the community. The company donated over 150 backpacks to the Harvest Compassion Center in Phoenix.
We're proud of our team for coming together to support Harvest Compassion Center and we are grateful they are able to distribute these supplies to children in need throughout the community”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of back to school season, Arizona Painting Company has donated over 150 backpacks and essential and stationery items to the Harvest Compassion Center (HCC). HCC is an organization working proactively to provide food, clothing and essential items to underprivileged people in the greater Phoenix area. Through HCC, Arizona Painting Company has been able to provide young students with the items they need to get back to school and start the new year on a positive note.
— Joe Campbell
Joe Campbell, CFO for Arizona Painting Company made an official press statement "Here at Arizona Painting Company, we are passionate about giving back to the community and taking part in relief efforts that can help people live better in the current economic climate. HCC is doing great work in making sure that food, clothing and other vital items for daily life are provided to as many people as possible."
Campbell further added "We love the positivity that their work brings to people and we want to be a part of that also. We hope that through our donation of school supplies, some children will get to start their new school year with all the essential supplies needed for effective studying."
In addition to donating items, interested people can sponsor a food drive with HCC where quality meals are prepared and distributed. People who can't make monetary donations or item donations can devote their time to helping the needy by becoming a volunteer with HCC, and help the team serve people in a more efficient manner.
More details can be seen at www.ArizonaPaintingCompany.com
Joe Campbell
Arizona Painting Company
+1 602-648-3071
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Backpack Drive 2022