Gov. Pritzker Announces Four Appointments to Boards

ILLINOIS, August 1 - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

TEACHERS' RETIREMENT SYSTEM BOARD OF TRUSTEES





Matthew Hunt will continue to serve as President and a Trustee of the Teachers' Retirement System Board.* Hunt has served on the Teachers' Retirement System Board since June 2019 and was first appointed as President of the Board in August 2021. He currently is the Vice President of Hunt Insurance Agency, Inc. where as an agent he focuses on property and casualty insurance. Matt is also a Third Party Administrator for Union Benefit Administrators, Inc. and a volunteer fire fighter for the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company. Hunt received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Creighton University.





Maria "Mia" Jazo-Harris will continue to serve as a Trustee of the Teachers' Retirement System Board.* Jazo-Harris has served on the Teachers' Retirement System Board since March 2021. She retired from State Farm where she was a Public Affairs Senior Specialist for over fifteen years. Previously, she worked in public affairs for the State of Illinois at both the Capital Development Board and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Mia is a member of the League of Women Voters of McLean County, Friends of WGLT, and the Public Relations Society of America. Jazo-Harris earned a Bachelor of Arts from Truman State University.





Maureen Mena will continue to serve as a Trustee of the Teachers' Retirement System Board.* Mena has served on the Teachers' Retirement System Board since April 2019. She currently works as an Investment Executive at LPL Financial where she handles financial planning for individual and small business clients. Maureen has been a member and vice-president of the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA). Mena earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Certified Financial Planner certificate from DePaul University.









EDUCATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD





Michelle Ishmael will continue to serve as a Member of the Educational Labor Relations Board.* Ishmael has served on the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board since March 2021. She previously served as a Lobbyist and Political Consultant for the Illinois Education Association, a role she has held for over twenty years and was Program Director at Working in the Schools. Ishmael also has vast experience working political campaigns across the state. She is a member of the National Association of Legislative and Political Specialists for Education Board and a certified yoga instructor. Ishmael earned a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University.









* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.



