Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate National Night Out With MPD

Washington, DC – On Tuesday, August 2, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), residents, and other community leaders will come together to celebrate the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) event. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Each year, on the first Tuesday in August, MPD hosts community events throughout the city that bring together law enforcement and community members, highlighting public safety initiatives, crime prevention efforts, and neighborhood watch programs in Washington, DC. MPD has scheduled events across the city’s seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours. Activities include community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances and more.
 
“On National Night Out, we come together and recognize that across all eight wards, we share a common goal – to build a safer, stronger DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is an opportunity to get know your neighbors, to connect with representatives from DC Government, and to meet the officers who patrol our neighborhoods.”
 
Each NNO event, organized by MPD staff and community leadership, offers residents the opportunity to learn about District programs and initiatives that make it easier for community members to work with MPD and build safer neighborhoods.
 
“Every interaction our MPD members have with the community is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with residents,” said Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “National Night Out is another chance for us to listen to community members and work with our governmental partners to make our city safer.”
 
The NNO kick-off location will take place in MPD’s First District at Lincoln Park at 1100 East Capitol Street, NE. The event will begin at 5 pm and all are welcomed to attend. For more information on other events and details, please visit: mpdc.dc.gov/page/national-night-out.

MPD locations for all National Night Out events

District Time Location
1D 5 pm - 8 pm

Lincoln Park–Kickoff
1100 East Capitol Street, NE
2D 5 pm - 8 pm

Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
3D 5 pm - 8 pm Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street, NW
4D 5 pm - 8 pm Emery Heights Community Center
5701 Georgia Avenue, NW
5D 5 pm - 8 pm Joseph Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street, NE
6D 5 pm - 8 pm JC Nalle ES (Field)
219 50th Street, SE
7D 5 pm - 8 pm TheArc (Parking Lot)
1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

 

