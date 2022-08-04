ISSIP Names Christine Ouyang Ambassadors Lead
IBM Executive Continues as Ambassador to IEEE, and Develop ISSIP Peer Entity Collaborations
Dr. Ouyang’s experience as a Master Inventor is perfect for this new ISSIP role. She will frame and support continued growth across the powerful network of ISSIP partner organization relationships.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global membership organization advancing Service Innovation that benefits people, business, and society, has appointed Dr. Christine Ouyang to lead Ambassador relationship development for the organization.
A Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor at IBM, Dr. Ouyang was appointed ISSIP Ambassador to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in October 2021, charged with co-creating value for members of both organizations through events, research and mentoring. At present, ISSIP has partnership relationships with more than fifty such peer entities. Christine will coordinate ambassador efforts and resources to support the success in development of mutual benefit to ISSIP and partner entity members.
“Dr. Ouyang’s experience as a Master Inventor is perfect for this new ISSIP role. She will frame and support continued growth across the powerful network of relationships ISSIP has with its partner organizations. I’m looking forward to the synergies throughout our growing global community,” said ISSIP President Terri Griffith.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, service innovation of benefit to people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 42 countries and is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
