Remote-Testimony Option Doesn’t Bar Change of Venue

A statute enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic authorizing testimony via remote technology did not form a valid basis for a San Francisco Superior Court judge denying a motion for a change of venue to San Diego County where the action was over a death occurring in that county and with most of the witnesses residing there, the First District Court of Appeal has held.

