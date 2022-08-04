Albuquerque Expands Automated Speed Enforcement Program

Albuquerque Expands Automated Speed Enforcement Program

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Albuquerque, New Mexico expands its speed camera program to encourage safe driving on dangerous roads throughout the City. NovoaGlobal® worked with City officials to install three additional advanced photo enforcement cameras where the most dangerous speeding occurs.

Accidents from speeding are preventable. The speed monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that speed. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Violation from the Albuquerque Police Department sent to the car’s registered owner. Photo evidence will be on the Notice of Violation and all photo and video evidence will be available online at www.zerofatality.com for the driver to review.

“With the addition of NovoaGlobal’s latest speed enforcement technology at new locations we will continue to change dangerous driving behaviors and save the lives of Albuquerque’s families and visitors,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

