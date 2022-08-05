J Donovan Financial Announces Name Change to Ethos Benefits

Ethos Benefits' Logo Chelsea Ryckis (President) and Donovan Ryckis (CEO) of Ethos Benefits

Ethos Benefits reflects its focus of using a fiduciary approach to create meaningful benefits

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- J Donovan Financial has changed its name to Ethos Benefits to better reflect the employee benefits work they do with employer organizations. Along with the name change, they are introducing a new brand design and website. Its new online home is located at https://ethosbenefits.com.

Donovan Ryckis, owner and CEO, reflects, “While the name J Donovan Financial has always captured our company’s bold and fiduciary approach to benefits, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we began to notice it was no longer telling the whole story of who we are and who we want to be.” Starting the rebranding process with the goal of aligning vision, mission, and values with a brand that reflects their purpose, it became apparent that a name change would be needed.

The rebranding process included defining the Ethos triangle, the three components behind good business decisions: ethos (a company’s why behind offering benefits), pathos (the employee experience and perception of benefits), and logos (the financial sustainability of the benefits program).

The newly launched website features streamlined navigation and updated pages detailing Ethos Benefits offerings: Plan Design, Plan and Company Support, and Employee Support.

Chelsea Ryckis, owner and President, explains, “No program in your business impacts the financial, emotional, mental, and physical health of your employees like your benefits program. We truly believe our new approach will allow us to take an employer’s program to the next level by defining its purpose, designing it with strategy, and wrapping it in empathy.”

ABOUT ETHOS BENEFITS:

Ethos Benefits is an employee benefits advisory firm committed to helping companies make financially-focused and data-driven decisions that result in meaningful benefits programs for their employees. For more information, visit https://www.ethosbenefits.com.