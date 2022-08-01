Ohio Department of Education Announces 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year Regional Honorees and Statewide Finalists

Release date: 8/1/2022

The Ohio Department of Education today announced the 10 teachers selected to represent their respective State Board of Education districts as the “2023 Teacher of the Year cohort” through the Ohio Teacher of the Year Program. Of the 10 honorees, the following four teachers were selected as state finalists to be considered for recognition as Ohio’s Teacher of the Year for 2023:

Jeanne Rankin, Winton Woods City Schools, State Board District 4

Jennifer Allen, Hilliard City School District, State Board District 6

Melissa Kmetz, Lakeview Local School District, State Board District 7

Kathleen Pugh, Canton City Schools, State Board District 8

“This remarkable group of teachers instills a passion for lifelong learning while advancing student success,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. “These educators embody the countless reasons we celebrate our teachers. I applaud their talent, hard work and dedication to ensuring students are provided a high-quality and supportive preK-12 education experience”

“Ohio takes great pride in its teaching and learning communities and our state’s educators ensure students are ready for the future,” said Ohio State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire. “It’s an honor to celebrate this group of teachers and the wondrous opportunities they give to students while making a positive impact for families and communities, and especially their futures.”

School administrators, fellow educators, parents, students and community members nominated teachers for the district recognition. A State Board of Education member representing each district or volunteer staff from area educational service centers worked with local committees of educators, and often parents and business leaders, to select the district’s awardee.

An Ohio panel of education and community stakeholders will interview the four state finalists from the State Board district awardees to select the Ohio Teacher of the Year. The state superintendent will announce the statewide honoree early in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Ohio Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year selection in fall 2023, sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Learn more about the Ohio Teacher of the Year program and watch a video of the finalists being announced on the Ohio Teacher of the Year webpage.