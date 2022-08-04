QSR Customers are Clear on Their Desires
So, that’s not enough to bring them inside your restaurant! A new way to entice customers to your restaurants is improved options and alternatives that other neighboring restaurants don’t have.”LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers are speaking loud and clear about their desires from QSR restaurants.
— Jeff Morin, President of Kanekt 365
Restaurants that listen carefully attract more customers!
These statistics show why it is important to tap into the QSR growing market:
• There are almost 200,000 fast food (QSR) restaurants located across the United States. (IBISWorld Jun 2022) https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/number-of-businesses/fast-food-restaurants-united-states/
• Consistently, since a CDC study in 2018, approximately one-third (36.6%) of Americans eat at a QSR daily. (CDC, 2018, Spendmenot, 2021) https://spendmenot.com/blog/fast-food-industry-statistics/
The population of the United States based on the 2020 Census is 331M, which means 165M people eat a meal from a QSR daily. Quick math shows the benefits of attracting these customers.
Here is an example:
Plymouth, NH, has a population of 4730, meaning approximately 1703 people eat at a QSR daily. Marketing demographics demonstrate that there are ten competitors where customers can choose to eat. When 1703 is divided by 10, each restaurant is competing for 171 customers every day. That's strong competition; restaurants that cater to customers' desires are much more likely to attract these daily diners.
Any restaurant can do the math.
1. Take the population of the town and divide that by half
2. Divide that by the number of other QSRs that customers have to choose from.
3. That is the number of people who mathematically might visit a restaurant every day.
4. If daily customers is higher than that number—congratulations. If daily statistics are lower—read on.
Regardless, read on; everyone should be looking to meet customer requests. Here are some ideas on what will entice new and returning customers to a restaurant over the other options in town.
QSR customers are increasingly asking for the following options when choosing which QSR restaurant they will order from.
1. More healthy options
a. Vegan
b. Beverage choices with healthy sugar alternatives
c. Fruit
2. More expansive kids’ menus
a. Non-soda choices
b. Fruit
3. Expanded delivery or ease of pickup
4. Increased self-ordering options
a. Touch-free onsite kiosks
b. Quicker phone/app ordering
Jeff Morin of Kanekt 365 reiterates, “Our QSR clients tell us that customers have been asking for quick, accurate ordering options for quite some time. Most restaurants have been able to accommodate that already. So, that’s not enough to bring them inside your restaurant! A new way to entice customers to your restaurants is improved options and alternatives that other neighboring restaurants don’t have.”
About Kanekt 365
Kanekt 365 was founded by Jeffrey Morin, a call center expert who actively seeks to introduce faster, more innovative ways for restaurants to increase their profitability with speed and accuracy. Morin realized that the call center field was missing a method to assist restaurants and developed this specialized system that helps consumers save time and restaurants provide faster access to meals conveniently. In addition, Kanekt 365’s brand experts help customers make choices from the menu that fulfill the above desires.
Kanekt 365 has over 600 current pizza restaurants around the United States that currently use the call center. The company presently operates its call centers with over 2000 call agents. These agents answer 150,000 calls a week. Kanekt is preparing for a hiring surge, so they are ready for the increase in sales.
For more information, visit http://www.kanekt365.com/
Drew Morin
Kanekt 365
+1 210-670-6683
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other