LNH Studios' Short Film, “100 Words”, Premieres at the Hudson Valley Film Festival

This dystopian film is about a world where everyone can only say 100 Words a day

RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LNH Studios short film, “100 Words”, will screen as a part of the short film slate at 8 PM ET on August 16th at the Warwick Drive-In in Warwick, NY as a part of the Hudson Valley Film Festival. Jury Prizes will be awarded August 18th and attendees can vote by text for the AUDIENCE AWARD.

“100 Words” was directed by Warwick native, Brendan O’Brien, who also co-wrote the script with lead actress, Reena Ezra. This dystopian film is about a world where everyone can only say 100 Words a day. It follows the main character, Jodi (played by Reena Ezra) as she runs across town to get to her partner, Ellie (played by Linda Garzia), before she leaves town for good. Along the way, Jodi runs into a series of roadblocks in pursuit of reaching Ellie before time and her words run out.

The film also features Actress Lia Russo, Actor Andrew Beadle and Comedian Monty Mason. The film was shot by Warwick Native, Jordan Fried, who produced the film along with Brendan O’Brien and Reena Ezra.

LNH Studios is a production company composed of Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried. They create original comedic podcasts, films, series and variety shows based out of Rutherford, NJ. LNH Studios’ first feature film “Beware The Horn” was released on YouTube last year. Reena Ezra, Brendan O’Brien and Jordan Fried perform improv and sketch comedy as members of Late Night Hump. They previously held residencies at The Player’s Theater in New York City, NJ Weedman’s Joint in Trenton, NJ and Rhino Comedy in Suffern, NY.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at eventbrite.

For more information about LNH Studios, LLC and to arrange to speak to a company spokesperson, please contact Jordan Fried at 845-545-0284 or latenighthump@gmail.com

100 Words Trailer

