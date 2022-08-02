Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Founder/CEO Brad McBride Featured on ‘Chatt with Gunner’ Podcast
McBride joins Gunner Miller, former D-1 athlete, Pro-Wrestler, and host of the CWG Podcast, to discuss the intersection of sports and logistics.SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad McBride, Founder/CEO of Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions and former National Champion, knows a thing or two about winning.
Joining Gunner Miller on the CWG Podcast, McBride discusses his journey from playing linebacker at the University of Oklahoma to starting his professional career in the logistics industry. Now, with over 30 years' experience and having founded multiple companies, McBride discusses the Champion Mindset that he’s fashioned to be successful on and off the field.
In a time of transition for the supply chain industry as a whole, McBride and Miller discuss the importance of consistency and team-building as pathways to both personal and professional success.
The Chatt with Gunner Podcast explores the intersection of sports and entertainment through the eyes of former Division 1 College Football player, Pro Wrestler, Freight Broker, and Podcast Host Gunner Miller. The program discusses the latest news in sports and entertainment and features interviews with big names in sports and entertainment, road trips, working out, diets, motivation and self-help.
About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions:
Founded in 2003 by CEO and President Brad McBride, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, and its proprietary technology partner, FreightOptics, have worked tirelessly to level the playing field in the supply chain and logistics space. Leveraging expert industry knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation, ZDSCS prides itself on providing actionable business insights and transparent monetary savings to clients of all shapes and sizes, across all modes.
Jon Windham
Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions
+1 800-785-7959
info@zdscs.com
