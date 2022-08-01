Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003884

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/19/22 at approximately 1:25 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store - Enosburg

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Scott Friot                                                         

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: Justin Deuso

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the afternoon of July 19, 2022 Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a theft that had occurred in the early-morning hours of 7/19/22 at the Jolley convenience store in Enosburg. It was reported that U.S. Currency was taken from a wallet that had been dropped in the store parking lot.

 

Investigation revealed that the wallet was found outside the store by Scott Friot of Richford, VT. Friot turned the wallet over to the custody of the store clerk. Troopers reviewed store security video; it appeared to show Friot placing something in his pocket shortly after finding the wallet and before turning the wallet in to the clerk.

 

On 8/1/22 Friot was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Petit Larceny.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 9/12/22 at 8:30 AM        

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No      LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

