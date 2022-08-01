Brent Brown Toyota Sponsors Free Concerts
Ongoing Community Support is Priority for Utah’s Leading Car Dealer
We’re happy to sponsor community events such as these in Utah Valley. So many folks are challenged with inflation and tighter budgets. We’re glad to offer this family friendly fun that’s free.”OREM, UTAH, U.S., August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Brown Toyota, today announced its band sponsorship for two free concerts in Utah Valley. Utah. The events will feature Moe Low at Shops at Riverwoods gazebo from 6-8p August 5th and Geneva Road at the Pleasant Grove Summer Concert Series at Downtown Park (behind the new city buildings) 7:30-9:30p August 15th.
“We’re happy to sponsor community events such as these in Utah Valley,” states Larry Terry, General Manager for Brent Brown Toyota. “So many folks are challenged with inflation and tighter budgets. We’re glad to offer this family friendly fun that’s free.”
Loaded with decades of musical moxie, Geneva Road and Moe Low play an eclectic mix of rock and blues. Classic rock is the focus with a dash of 80's 90's and more current songs that rock!
Both bands will also appear during the Spry Come Together Festival Aug 19-20 at the Orem City center park. This 2-day event with 26 bands is expected to draw thousands of fans looking for free family-friendly entertainment. More information is available at www.utahliveconcerts.org. Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved.
Why Brent Brown Toyota
When it comes to your car buying and ownership experience, the support of a reliable, fully authorized dealership makes all the difference. Brent Brown Toyota is your trusted supplier of new Toyota vehicles, pre-owned and certified pre-owned models, financing and leasing guidance, and service and genuine parts. We’ll partner with you every step of the way to ensure you achieve your driving goals!
