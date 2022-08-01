NEBRASKA, August 1 - Media Contacts:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Clayton Anderson on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode thirty-nine of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 39th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Clayton Anderson. During the episode, Clayton discusses his new role as President and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, the future of the museum, and innovations in the aerospace industry.

Clayton Anderson, or “Astro Clay,” is the only NASA astronaut from Nebraska. Born in Omaha and raised in Ashland, Anderson studied physics at Hastings College and earned a Masters of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University. He became an astronaut in 1998 and spent 167 days in space and over 38 hours in executing 6 spacewalks. He spent 30 years working for NASA, 15 as an engineer and 15 as an astronaut. He is an award-winning author and currently serves as the President and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

Listen to episode 39 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here or on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.