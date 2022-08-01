Monday, August 1
How the climate bill could save you money and change what you buy
Dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the deal includes a slew of incentives, such as tax credits for electric vehicles, or EVs, and sustainable home improvement efforts, that aim to change the way households consume and use energy, and could help individuals wanting to make greener choices. If households invest in climate-friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with financial support from the bill, it could help the average household save $1,800 on its annual energy bill, according to an analysis by Rewiring America, a nonprofit dedicated to electrification. Another analysis from RMI, a clean-energy think tank, found that the tax incentives for clean energy sources, which would ramp up the use of wind and solar over the next decade, could save American households as much as $5 billion within two years. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Brian Snyder)
Our support makes sure lifeline is there in crises
Earlier this month, the existing national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline system, which was available by calling a 1-800 number, shortened the number to 988. The old number — 1-800-273-TALK — still works, but the new number — just as 911 simplified calls for medical, fire and other emergencies — is intended to greatly improve access to behavioral and mental health services and supports. As well, help also is available through text and chat services now. Inslee and state Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, who sponsored the legislation with state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, that established funding, programs and expectations for the 988 service in the state, praised the leadership that the state has shown nationwide. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
A judge on Friday overturned a Washington state rule prohibiting insurers from using credit scoring to set rates for auto, homeowner and renter insurance. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler adopted the rule in February, immediately drawing a legal challenge from insurer groups. The rule, which was set to take effect March 4, was paused while the legal proceedings continued. In her oral ruling invalidating the rule, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Indu Thomas said that Kreidler exceeded his statutory authority, according to Kreidler’s office. In a statement, Kreidler said that while he was disappointed in the decision, the ruling “confirms that the best place to permanently address this issue is in the legislature.”
Continue reading at The Associated Press.
Associated Press
Washington judge overturns insurance rate credit scoring ban
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Aberdeen Daily World
Rep. Kilmer: We’ve got to lower costs for Washingtonians
Bellingham Herald
There are more Whatcom homes on the market, but closing the deal may be tougher
Capital Press
Japanese beetle found in Richland, Wash.
Washington orchard fined, barred from H-2A program
The Daily News
Cowlitz County commissioners aim to spend $21.5 million in COVID-relief funds on parks, roads, technology upgrades and more
Rainier plans to use $440K in federal American Rescue Act funds
Longview receives grants for mental health crisis teams in schools
Everett Herald
Tulalip lawyer: Native rights at risk in pending SCOTUS decision
As hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arrive, locals open their doors
With rivers running high, Arlington-area fire crews see record rescues
Monroe chooses ex-Mukilteo schools chief as interim leader
Comment: 988 crisis line will help, but care needed after call
Editorial: Our support makes sure lifeline is there in crises (Orwall, Dhingra)
Indian Country Today
Gambling on a climate deal
The Inlander
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state’s largest homeless camp
News Tribune
A $2.5 million Fox Island deal would mean more shoreline access. Here’s how PenMet voted
Olympian
Sweet relief! Cooler weather is coming to South Sound, forecaster says
Turnover at Port of Olympia has cost nearly $150,000 in separation agreement pay
Thurston officials weigh replacing this road and culvert for better fish passage by 2024
Dangerous weeds and toxic algae blooms plague Pattison Lake, residents say
Puget Sound Business Journal
Is job growth still a reliable indicator for office demand?
Tech headcounts on the Eastside expand as real estate footprints stall
Seattle Times
Seattle was a millennial magnet, new study shows
Seattle Pacific University sues WA attorney general, saying probe into LGBTQ+ policies violates religious freedom
Relief from Seattle’s heat wave is almost here
I was diagnosed with autism at 34. We need more research for adults
Illegally placed concrete blocks have taken over public parking in Seattle. Why are they there?
WA task force urges faster action on sexual misconduct in health care
Opinion: WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Skagit Valley Herald
Town of Concrete establishes salary commission
Washington Post
When you have covid, here’s how you know you are no longer contagious
Major legal fights loom over abortion pills, travel out of state
How the climate bill could save you money and change what you buy
Veterans call rejection of toxic-exposure bill ‘a slap in the face’
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima breaks another heat record Saturday; excessive heat warning still in effect through Monday
State appeals court overturns Sunnyside man’s conviction because juror was biased against Latinos
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Des Moines launching new ‘fast ferry’ to and from Seattle
Seattle-area housing market cooling down, but buyers still face concerns
‘This is unacceptable:’ Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap
17,000 employees commute to this part of Pierce County. There’s no public transit
Starbucks union workers: Concessions won following store closures, negotiations
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Some Starbucks employees believe crime, safety concerns aren’t real reason for closures
KNKX Public Radio
King County OKs creation of gun, ammunition drop off program
Northwest Public Radio
Stakeholders React To State Supreme Court Decision On Trust Lands
Q13 TV (FOX)
‘In plain sight every single day:’ Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County