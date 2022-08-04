“Just Push Play” To Enjoy Jazz and Comedy While Supporting the Alzheimer’s Community with the James M. Dixon Foundation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sophisticated jazz stylings of actors/entertainers Keith David and Maria Howell -- and the hilarious comedy of JSmiles headline The Purple Affair '22: Just Push Play on Sunday, August 21, at The Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel, 2020 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, GA at 3:00 p.m.

The Purple Affair is an annual fundraiser for The James M. Dixon Foundation for Alzheimer's Research and Support, Incorporated. The event funds scholarships for medical students at Morehouse School of Medicine who are studying gerontology, brain health, Alzheimer's disease, and neurology, as well as supports the work of The Foundation.

Keith David and Maria Howell explored the devastating effects of Alzheimer's in the short film Bewildered, produced and directed by Gregor Wilson. In the movie, David and Howell play a musically talented married couple who performed together until Alzheimer's changed their lives. David's character loses his memories of their life together, and Howell must adjust to a life where her husband no longer knows her. The key to their re-connection becomes music, one of the last memories to leave people who have Alzheimer's.

"It is rare to not know of someone with Alzheimer's," Dr. Lori-Renee Dixon James, Founder and President of The James M. Dixon Foundation. "We created The Purple Affair to honor exceptional people, to continue providing help to those with Alzheimer's and their caregivers, and to support future doctors attending Morehouse School of Medicine. Our foundation provides information, resources, referrals, and support – which sometimes includes simply holding the hands of those facing the devastating effects of Alzheimer's and other dementias."

Other event highlights include a captivating display of artistry by KOLPEACE, a trill performance artist who will create a live painting during the event as seen at the 2022 Essence Fest Center Stage.

The Purple Affair '22: Just Push Play will honor exceptional caregivers, health providers, researchers, and others whose outstanding work enriches the lives of those living with Alzheimer's, related dementias, and others in the community. The 2022 honorees are:
· The Honorable Congressman Sanford Bishop
· Dr. Erika T. Brown
· Mrs. Scarlet Pressley-Brown
· Mrs. Tanja Goode
· Dr. Angela J. Johnson
· Sheriff Patrick LaBat
· Ms. Serena McElrath
· Mrs. Phyllis Kitchens Thurmond
· Mrs. Pamela Williams
· Mrs. Carolyn Young

The event chairs are Dr. Wanda Powe, Clayton County Public Schools, and Sharron McIntyre, Atlanta Metropolitan College. Karyn Greer, evening anchor on WSB-TV Action News, and Donna Lowry, host of Lawmakers and Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome on GPB-TV, will emcee the event.

For sponsor and ticket information: thepurpleaffair.swell.gives

The James M. Dixon Foundation is a non-profit 501C3 organization with a mission to eradicate the impact of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia, especially in underserved communities, through programs, resources, strategic engagement, and support. The comprehensive work of The Foundation provides funding in many areas of Alzheimer's and dementia-related diseases and support for caregivers of adults with Alzheimer's. Dr. Lori-Renee Dixon James established The James M. Dixon Foundation in honor of her father, James M. Dixon, Sr., whose Alzheimer's journey ended in 2018. For more information, you may visit the website @ https://thejamesmdixonfoundationinc.com.

CONTACT:
Donna Lowry
(404) 545-5128
donnalowrynews@gmail.com

Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
spalmer@scubedproductionsinc.com

Visit Newsroom
