Dan Gable Museum Improves Visitor Experience With LED Lighting Upgrade

Yellowblue LED lights help conserve energy, improve safety and highlight wrestling artifacts

Our new LED lights from yellowblue LED are the best, and I couldn’t believe how much they improved the museum.”
— Coach Dan Gable
PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International, https://yellowblueled.com, announced today that they helped the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, https://nwhof.org/, improve the overall visitor experience and save thousands in energy costs with a complete LED light upgrade.

“Our new LED lights are the best, and I couldn’t believe how much they improved the museum,” states Dan Gable, the museum’s namesake and legendary gold medal Olympic wrestler, NCAA champion coach and Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient. “The updated LED lighting highlights each display perfectly and offers an open, comfortable space visitors really want to spend time in and enjoy.”

During a $1.5 million dollar remodel funded by donations, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa installed $100K in new, LED lights from yellowblue LED, replacing all of the old, incandescent lighting in the building.

“After a seamless installation process, the new LED lights created an ambiance that really highlights the museum artifacts and provides a cooler, safer space for our employees and visitors,” states Coach Jim Miller, the Dan Gable National Wrestling Hall of Fame Director. “Best of all, we saved over 65% on our energy bills and eliminated the hassles and expense of bulb replacement and maintenance fees.”

The museum now uses approximately 65% less energy to power the new LED lighting and emits 70% less heat with the upgrade, saving thousands each year on their utility bills.

“As a huge fan of wrestling and all that Dan Gable has contributed to the world, especially our local area, it has been a huge honor to help the museum offer a better experience for visitors and reduce energy costs,” states Craig Schwienebart, yellowblue Eco Tech President.

Currently, yellowblue LED serves the entire Midwest and more and plans to expand significantly in 2022. To learn more, and see the exclusive interview with Coach Dan Gable, visit https://yellowblueled.com/coach-dan-gable-yellowblue-led/.

About Yellowblue LED
As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, yellowblue LED is an Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lights to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.

About the Dan Gable National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Named for wrestling legend and Waterloo native Dan Gable, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum features the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa, the Alan and Gloria Rice Greco-Roman Hall of Champions and the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. It also features the Dan Gable Teaching Center and its wrestling room, providing opportunities for area youth to train. The museum has interactive exhibits and electronic kiosks, as well as the opportunity to watch NCAA Championship matches from the 1930s to present day. To learn more, visit, https://nwhof.org/national-wrestling-hall-of-fame-dan-gable-museum.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

Melanie Rembrandt - Yellowblue LED
Yellowblue LED
+1 800-771-0116
Coach Dan Gable discusses Yellowblue LED lighting at his museum.

