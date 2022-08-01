Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,374 in the last 365 days.

Two Former City of Natchez Employees Indicted for Embezzlement

Two Former City of Natchez Employees Indicted for Embezzlement

August 1, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Servia Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon were indicted for embezzlement. Special agents separately delivered demand letters to both individuals.

Both Fortenberry and Dillon are accused of wiring payments to themselves from a city account without approval. The pair are also accused of claiming to work for the City of Natchez at the same time they were working as consultants for a town on the opposite side of the state. City leaders in Natchez filed a complaint at the Auditor’s office when these alleged schemes were discovered.

“Thank you to the city leadership of Natchez for their cooperation in this case and to the investigators and prosecutors who have moved the case forward,” said Auditor White. “As in all cases, we will continue to push hard seeking justice for the taxpayers here.”

Fortenberry was served with a $14,836.49 demand letter at the time of her arrest. Dillon was served an $8,029.98 demand letter. Interest and investigative expenses are included in both demand amounts.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. These cases will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Shameca S. Collins.

A $50,000 surety bond covers the employment of both respective individuals at the City of Natchez. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent. Fortenberry and Dillon will remain liable for the full amounts of their demands in addition to individual criminal charges.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Two Former City of Natchez Employees Indicted for Embezzlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.