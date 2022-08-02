Rohinni and BOE Strengthen Their Partnership via Placement Solution Agreement
The agreement indicates BOE Pixey’s intent to purchase hundreds of the newly developed Rohinni Advanced miniLED Placement Systems
LIBERTY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohinni, a leading developer of advanced component placement solutions, today announced its agreement with BOE Pixey, a joint venture between Rohinni and BOE, a global leader in the semiconductor display industry. The agreement outlines the intent to purchase hundreds of Rohinni's new r-series placement machines to build miniLED display backlight engines and direct emissive displays.
— Justin Wendt, CTO, Rohinni
According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), by 2025, 1.3 trillion miniLED die will be placed in applications ranging from displays to automotive appliques to consumer electronics. Rohinni’s newly developed placement machine increases efficiency, decreases manufacturing footprint and allows customers to meet the market demands while seamlessly integrating in the current manufacturing environment.
Rohinni’s r-series hardware and Pathfinder productivity software suite enables customers to optimize LED placement throughput for speed and precision. The machine achieves speeds greater than 100Hz with accuracy levels of <10µm. Rohinni’s complete solution achieves a 33% improvement in placement speed, thus requiring 25% fewer machines to meet the projected 2025 demand with 12.6% lower total cost of ownership.
“Rohinni’s placement system sets a new standard for accuracy and throughput. We are excited to deploy their solution in a production environment as Rohinni consistently meets our challenges of advanced display manufacturing,” said Dong Xue, BOE Pixey Chairman. “The result of this effort delivers the best possible viewing experiences for our customers. Rohinni is the perfect supplier choice for BOE Pixey as they innovate with us to solve technical issues and work within our standardized manufacturing processes. Using Rohinni’s solution gives us a clear competitive advantage in the advanced display market.”
“We really value our long-standing partnership with BOE Pixey,” commented Ryan Cameron, Rohinni’s CEO. “This agreement signifies a solid commitment from both companies to take display manufacturing to a new level. The miniLED and microLED placement market is growing rapidly and we are committed to capitalize on the leadership Rohinni has established in creating the most advanced placement equipment available. We look forward to making BOE Pixey the leader in advanced displays.”
Justin Wendt, Rohinni CTO reported, “We are excited to launch our newest solution with BOE Pixey. We leverage our process knowledge along with configurable software and proprietary bondheads to deliver the most advanced placement technology in the market. We enable customers to optimize placement throughput and maximize total cost of ownership. As we continue to push the limits on placement technology, customers subscribing to our software updates will see these performance benefits quickly improve line productivity.”
Rohinni will be formally announcing its placement equipment solution later this year. For more information see our website (www.rohinni.com).
About Rohinni
Rohinni is a leading developer of advanced placement technology by fusing hardware and software to create total customer solutions. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni enables innovative products to reach the market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and microLED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has 149 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com.
About BOE
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., founded in April 1993, is a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE’s three core businesses are Interface Devices, Smart IoT Systems, Smart Medicine and Engineering Integration. According to the market data as of 2019 Q3, BOE ranked first in the world in of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV. BOE also provides integrated total solutions in various industries such as new retail, transportation, finance, education, art, energy, healthcare, etc. BOE boasts a global marketing and R&D centers in 19 countries and regions, with its service networks covering the world's major areas such as Europe, America, Asia and Africa.
