Nyobolt Closes SeriesC Round at $1B Valuation Powering Rise of Autonomous Machines, Physical AI and AI Data Centers

Nyobolt enables always-on, always-moving infrastructure physical AI demands. Our technology provides a powerful trifecta: improved performance, exceptional durability and a more sustainable operation.” — Sai Shivareddy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nyobolt, a pioneer in ultra-fast, high-power, energy technology, today announced it has raised $60 million in funding to accelerate its development pipeline and bring its power performance solutions to the autonomous machines that need them most. The round was led by Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a leader in AI-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, with participation from IQ Capital, Latitude (Phoenix Court), Scania Invest and CBMM. The raise follows a period of rapid commercial momentum, with Nyobolt revenues growing five times year-on-year, reflecting accelerating demand surge across physical AI applications and AI data center infrastructure.The investment arrives at a critical inflection point: as autonomous machines move from factory floors to warehouses, hospitals, and city streets, their energy demands are outpacing conventional battery technology. The same pressure is building inside the data center, where GPU racks running large-scale AI workloads generate intense transient power demands that legacy UPS infrastructure was never designed to handle. Nyobolt's ultra-fast charging technology is built for these environments, where downtime is not an option and performance cannot be compromised."Nyobolt is enabling the always-on, always-moving infrastructure that physical AI demands," said Sai Shivareddy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The enterprises deploying autonomous systems at scale can't afford downtime, swap time, or power flickers. Our technology delivers a powerful trifecta: improved performance, exceptional durability, and a more sustainable operation, enabling a new generation of machines to run harder and smarter."Proven at Scale: Powering Autonomous Warehouse RobotsNyobolt's commercial traction spans some of the most advanced autonomous robotics deployments in the world. For Symbotic's SymBot™ autonomous mobile robots, Nyobolt's performance battery delivers six times more energy capacity than the ultracapacitors previously used, is 40% lighter, and achieves at least ten times the cycle life of traditional Lithium-Ion technology, enabling continuous, high-intensity 24/7 operations across Symbotic's warehouse deployments."We're proud to partner with Nyobolt and invest in the next phase of their growth," said Symbotic Chief Strategy Officer Bill Boyd. "Nyobolt's proven technology is a key enabler of enhanced uptime and efficiency for our customers, and we're excited about the overall market potential of a new instant power infrastructure across multiple applications."In addition, Nyobolt is expanding its commercial traction beyond Symbotic to other robotics companies and applications, including with a leading humanoids developer to increase work-to-charge ratios for their humanoid robots.Solving Physical AI's Biggest Bottleneck: EnergyThe rise of physical AI, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), industrial automation platforms, and AI-enabled machinery, is creating an urgent energy challenge. Unlike data center workloads, physical AI systems operate in dynamic, unpredictable environments, placing extreme and variable demands on their power sources. Traditional battery technology simply was not designed for this type of environment.Nyobolt's proprietary tech stack, addresses the core limitations holding back today's autonomous systems, enabling the always-on performance that the next generation of physical AI applications require.Nyobolt is also expanding its footprint into India, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the state of Rajasthan to bring more than 100MW of off-grid AI data centers and power management infrastructure to one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies. The Rajasthan partnership marks the first of what Nyobolt expects to be a broader presence across multiple Indian states, with a particular focus on renewable energy integration and grid-independent energy storage.ABOUT NYOBOLTNyobolt is a pioneer in high-power, fast-charging energy technology that delivers mission-critical uptime for the world's most power-demanding industries. Founded in 2019, the company is leading the Instant Power revolution, combining proprietary anode materials, advanced battery cell design, and integrated power electronics to unlock ultrafast charging, exceptional power density, and extended lifecycle performance.With a robust patent portfolio and a growing global footprint, Nyobolt is powering the next generation of autonomous robotics, warehouse automation, mobility, and AI-enabled industrial systems. Its solutions reduce total cost of ownership while meeting the uncompromising performance and reliability demands of an always-on world. Note that WelComm, the public relations firm contracted by Nyobolt to draft this news release, has been authorized and granted permission to do so.For further information, please visit www.nyobolt.com

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