Taiwan Semi Introduces AEC-Q Qualified 1200V SiC Schottky Rectifiers in SOD-128 Packages

1200V Diode

Low thermo-mechanical stress, low capacitance, high max forward surge current, low forward voltage and smaller peak reverse current in space-saving package

Our new 1A/2A automotive-grade 1,200V, SOD-128 packaged SiC diodes enable designers to reduce board space in an assortment of applications,” — Sam Wang

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan Semiconductor, global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs, TVS, and ESD protection, adds to its growing series of automotive-grade, 1200V-rated SiC Schottky diodes with 1A and 2A models. The 1200V diodes offer exceptional performance in the industry’s only SOD-128 packages.Applications benefiting from the reduced size and performance provided by these new, high-voltage, low-current, very fast, low-loss diodes include auxiliary power supplies, bias rectification, bootstrapping circuits, gate driver bias supply, snubbers, bleeder clamp paths, PFC boost diode in low-power designs, and secondary rectification in high-frequency flybacks.Part no Package IR (µA) VRRM(V) IF (A) VF Max (V) IFSM (A) Tj Max(℃) AutomotiveTSCDFS01120G2H SOD-128 3 1200 1 1.5 256 175 YesTSCDFS02120G2H SOD-128 4 1200 2 1.5 464 175 Yes“Our new 1A/2A automotive-grade 1,200V, SOD-128 packaged SiC diodes enable designers to reduce board space in an assortment of applications,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “Their AEC-Q qualification underscores their reliability in both automotive as well as any application where reliability is critical.”All products in the SiC Schottky series are available with PPAP certification. Click on this link for more information (datasheet, SPICE models, etc.)Available Now: Samples: In-stockLead Time: Production Quantities: 16 weeks (ARO)Design resources include comprehensive datasheets, spice models, Foster and Cauer thermal models and CAD files (symbol, footprint, 3D model).

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