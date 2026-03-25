Taiwan Semi Introduces AEC-Q Qualified 1200V SiC Schottky Rectifiers in SOD-128 Packages
1200V Diode
Low thermo-mechanical stress, low capacitance, high max forward surge current, low forward voltage and smaller peak reverse current in space-saving package
Applications benefiting from the reduced size and performance provided by these new, high-voltage, low-current, very fast, low-loss diodes include auxiliary power supplies, bias rectification, bootstrapping circuits, gate driver bias supply, snubbers, bleeder clamp paths, PFC boost diode in low-power designs, and secondary rectification in high-frequency flybacks.
Part no Package IR (µA) VRRM(V) IF (A) VF Max (V) IFSM (A) Tj Max(℃) Automotive
TSCDFS01120G2H SOD-128 3 1200 1 1.5 256 175 Yes
TSCDFS02120G2H SOD-128 4 1200 2 1.5 464 175 Yes
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“Our new 1A/2A automotive-grade 1,200V, SOD-128 packaged SiC diodes enable designers to reduce board space in an assortment of applications,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “Their AEC-Q qualification underscores their reliability in both automotive as well as any application where reliability is critical.”
All products in the SiC Schottky series are available with PPAP certification. Click on this link for more information (datasheet, SPICE models, etc.)
Available Now: Samples: In-stock
Lead Time: Production Quantities: 16 weeks (ARO)
Design resources include comprehensive datasheets, spice models, Foster and Cauer thermal models and CAD files (symbol, footprint, 3D model).
Bryan Dick
TSC America, Inc.
+1 602.879.2874
email us here
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